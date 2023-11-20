Beloved Costco holiday item selling fast before Thanksgiving

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat Picture This: 2023 Prescott Festival of Trees Citywide traffic study recommends series of speed-limit increases, traffic-calming devices, signal evaluations YBBBS past board chairman feted by many as a one-of-a-kind leader Community in Brief: Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Harvest Christmas Bazaar Saturdays through Dec. 2 Paving activity to continue on Glassford Hill Road Monday through Wednesday

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Beloved Costco holiday item selling fast before Thanksgiving

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 20, 2023 8:33 p.m.

Some places, destinations and cities are simply made certain points in time. 

If you've ever taken a walk through Rome, for example, you can probably agree that it's easy to imagine what it would have been like to stroll through the markets as an ancient Roman in 85 AD. 

Related: Costco members should know this about a popular (and convenient) item

Perhaps you're a historian of more recent events and have visited Plymouth Rock. Its fame is still palpable, but we can probably all agree that that jagged outcropping had its heyday in 1620. 

New York seems to glitter a little brighter at Christmastime, Augusta, Ga., is made for February, and there's no place like a Buffalo, N.Y., parking lot just before kickoff in the fall.

The seasonality of places is what gives them meaning. It electrifies an atmosphere and makes a destination come alive. Nowhere is this more true than Costco  (COST) - Get Free Report, the great American warehouse, about one week before Thanksgiving. 

And if you're one of the nearly 128 million cardholders in the U.S., you probably agree. 

That's because Costco is more of an experience than a department store or grocer. It sells kayaks, jeans, diamonds, liquor, books, wagyu beef, and 7.2 pound-chocolate cakes. 

As you meander through the aisles, the glazed concrete floors ahead seem to open up before you as you ponder things like "do I really need a roll with 380 sheets of toilet paper?" and "if I pay $16 for five dozen eggs, how much does that come out to per omelette?" 

Customers shop for clothing at a Costco store on October 2, 2023, in San Francisco.

Justin Sullivan&solGetty Images

But naturally, such deals can attract a frenzy around the holidays. And the wholesaler may have a hard time keeping one popular item on the shelves this 2023 holiday season.

One top item is selling fast

In 2019, when many families gathered for the last time before a pandemic-enforced hiatus, Costco reportedly sold about 6.3 million pumpkin pies. The retailer claimed that fully a third of those pies were sold in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving —that's Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of that holiday week. 

Now, it's 2023 and Costco is claiming that it's already selling a zillion of the same beloved item, ostensibly as more folks gear up for the holidays and scramble to bring home a pie ahead of the shopping rush. 

While the holiday treat normally begins selling in August, many people wait to bring home a large perishable good. And this year the price is unbeatable. At $5.99 per pie, it's larger than your average supermarket pie — it weighs about three pounds (1.37kg) — so it serves more family members per unit. 

Thanksgiving week has only just begun, but given the online frenzy about this bakery mainstay, the pies are almost guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

Another reason it might be selling fast: Its price has held steady at $5.99 for the second year in a row. As food prices nationwide continue to rise, it's nice to know that we can rely on at least one thing to stay steady. That, and the Costco hot dog.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: