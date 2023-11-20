OFFERS
CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat Picture This: 2023 Prescott Festival of Trees Citywide traffic study recommends series of speed-limit increases, traffic-calming devices, signal evaluations YBBBS past board chairman feted by many as a one-of-a-kind leader Community in Brief: Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Harvest Christmas Bazaar Saturdays through Dec. 2 Paving activity to continue on Glassford Hill Road Monday through Wednesday

Monday, Nov. 20
Apple’s AirTag just hit its lowest price of the year for Black Friday — here’s where to buy one

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 20, 2023 10:18 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple’s AirTag might have debuted in 2021, but even a few years later, it’s still the best item tracker if you have an iPhone. It pairs like AirPods or an Apple Watch, is ready to go in minutes, and offers an easy way to track things like a backpack or suitcase.

Now — just four days before Black Friday — a single AirTag and a pack of four are down to the lowest price of the year on Amazon. You can save 17% and get a single AirTag for just $24 or opt for four at just $20 apiece.

Any discount on AirTags has not stuck around long in 2023, so if you’ve been eyeing Apple’s item tracker or want a great stocking stuffer, we’d head to Amazon and score it before the price jumps. 

Apple AirTag, $24 (was $29) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $80 (was $99) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.

Just like a Tile Tracker or Galaxy SmartTag, the AirTag is a small circular device about the size of a quarter. Small yet mighty, it’s made with stainless steel, and is IP67 resistance rated for dust and rain, meaning it can survive a tumble in the pool or a desert. The battery is expected to last for about a year, and can be easily replaced.

After a quick setup, you can attach your AirTag to whatever you’re keeping track of, like a bag, suitcase, a set of keys, a backpack, or even tape it onto a TV remote. You can track the location via the FindMy app on your Apple devices — iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch included — under the “Items” tab. If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you can even use Precision Finding, which gives you turn-by-turn directions via arrow, on-screen graphics, and exact distances in feet or inches to help you find the AirTag. It’s pretty cool.

This feature is particularly useful for tracking checked luggage all the way from the airport to the plane. I’ve used it a few times on domestic and international flights, and it’s a nice way to calm fears, especially after horror stories of airlines losing luggage.

The one flaw with the AirTag is that it doesn’t come with a keyring or slot for a strap, meaning you need to buy an accessory to attach it to something else. Here are a few good ones that are also discounted.

  • Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Carabiner, $12 (was $20) at Amazon
  • Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Key Ring, $10 (was $13) at Amazon
  • Nomad Leather Keychain for AirTag in Black, $21 (was $30) at Nomad
  • Nomad Leather Loop for AirTag in Black, Natural, or Rustic Brown, $10 (was $15) at Nomad

At just $24 for a single AirTag or $80 for a four-pack, this is one of the best times to get Apple’s item tracker all year.

More Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 Deals:

