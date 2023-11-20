Apple AirPods 2nd Gen with 525,000 perfect ratings are nearly 40% off in an incredible early Black Friday sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For Black Friday 2023, Amazon is officially serving up excellent deals from Nov. 17 through Cyber Monday. What started as a late Sunday surprise and is continuing as Monday morning treat, you can save a whopping 47% on Apple’s second-generation AirPods.

That brings the entry-level true wireless earbuds that fast-pair with your iPhone and offer 24 hours of battery life thanks to the carrying case down to just $80. That equates to $49 off the regular $129 price and an additional $10 savings off the normal sale.

You’ll want to move swiftly, as there is no telling how long this discount will stick around, and Apple AirPods are a particularly popular item to get on sale, especially if you’re still looking for holiday gifts. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll score free, fast shipping, and get your AirPods in just a day or two.

AirPods 2nd Gen, $80 (was $129) at Amazon

Apple’s second-generation AirPods selling for $80 is pretty much unheard of for what are excellent earbuds. These stick with the iconic, long-stemmed design, which Apple first introduced with AirPods. Unlike AirPods Pro, these don’t fully seal off your ear and offer a more passive listening experience.

The left and right AirPods simply get placed in your ear and will stay put for most ear shapes. They’re pretty comfortable, and thanks to a lightweight build, you’ll likely eventually forget they’re even there. You can tap to play or pause music on the individual AirPods for easy control on the earbuds.

Apple built a custom driver and amplifier in the AirPods second generation for robust playback with a surprising amount of bass and a wide soundstage. Any music, be it Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, or Olivia Rodrigo, sounds great. It's safe to say Amazon shoppers agree as these boast over 525,00 five-star ratings on Amazon, and over 10,000 have been sold in the past month.

Of course, AirPods second-generation deeply integrates with your other Apple devices, and it starts with a fast-pairing experience with an iPhone. Once you unbox AirPods, just flip the lid open and wait for the splash screen to appear on your phone screen. From there, you’ll be ready to listen within minutes, and these will sync with your iCloud account for easy switching between your other devices, like an iPad or Mac.

Thanks to built-in microphones, which ensure clear voice pickup for phone calls and transcribing messages, you can access Siri hands-free simply by using the wake phrase, “Hey Siri.” This way, you can control playback, hear your notifications, and even send a text without taking your iPhone out. It’s pretty handy.

Last but not least, AirPods second-generation comes with a carrying case that doubles as a charger. You’ll need to plug it in via Lightning—a cable is included in the box—to recharge it, and you can expect 24 hours of playback thanks to quick recharges on the case. You can expect AirPods second-generation to last for about six hours on a full charge.

At just $80, AirPods second-generation is a great purchase if you’re new to AirPods, want an extra pair, or are trying to impress someone with a great Christmas gift this year. Act now to can score them at a great discount and ensure they arrive on time.

