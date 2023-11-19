These Las Vegas Strip resort casinos face cleanliness concerns

Over the past 15 years, bed bug infiltrations have accelerated at resort hotels in major cities across the country.

Occasionally, pest exterminator trucks have been spotted in front of some of the finest hotels in such cities as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. In 2022, the top five cities in the nation for both commercial and residential bed bug infiltrations were Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Los Angeles, according to WGN9.

The problem even spread to one of the top resort destinations in the country, as no fewer than seven Las Vegas Strip hotels reported bed bug infiltrations since January 2022. Among the hotel casinos that had bed bug problems were Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Palace, MGM Resorts International's MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo at the Venetian, Tropicana and Sahara.

Las Vegas can rest a little easier as Sin City didn't make pest control company Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list. However, another unflattering list has appeared regarding Las Vegas that includes bed bugs, cockroaches and dirty hotel rooms.

A list of the 49 dirtiest to cleanest hotel casinos in Las Vegas, compiled by BitcoinCasinos from data provided by TripAdvisor, revealed what guests might expect at hotel casinos in Las Vegas. The list of dirtiest to cleanest hotels was compiled from TripAdvisor reviews from hotel guests, which ranged from 57,480 reviews from the Luxor Hotel & Casino to a mere 184 from Skylofts at MGM Grand.

The rankings from dirtiest hotel rooms to cleanest were based on searches of keywords in reviews, such as dirty, unclean, filthy, disgusting, stain, etc.

Oyo Hotel & Casino listed as dirtiest in survey

Paragon Gaming's Oyo Hotel & Casino got the worst score of 49 hotel casinos surveyed as 28% of TripAdvisor's 5,851 reviews included keywords describing rooms as "dirty." The condition of rooms at the Oyo might have something to do with the hotel having some of the lowest room rates in Las Vegas.

A survey of Oyo's room rates for Nov. 19 showed a room with a standard king-size bed or two doubles for an unbelievable $19.20 a night. Standard two queens was $21.20, and it was $29.20 for a standard king smoking. But maybe you get what you pay for.

One TripAdvisor review called Oyo the "Hotel From Hell," with bad smells and a dirty shower. Some guests reported bugs, cockroaches and dirty furniture, BitcoinCasinos said.

Luxor Hotel & Casino was third dirtiest hotel in Las Vegas in a TripAdvisor review survey. Image source&colon Shutterstock

MGM has two of the dirtiest hotels in survey

MGM Resorts' Excalibur was the second dirtiest hotel with 27.2% of its 23,954 reviews describing hotel rooms as dirty. Reviewer descriptions included "Filthy Room," black hairs on towels, dust on most of the furniture and dirty bed sheets.

MGM's Luxor Hotel & Casino was the third dirtiest hotel on the list with 26.9% of its 57,480 reviews using keywords related to dirtiness. A reviewer complained about bugs in the bed, a smelly room and dirty sheets after housekeeping cleaned.

The good news on this list has MGM's The Mansion at MGM Grand as the cleanest hotel casino with only 4.1% of 1,817 reviewers using "dirty words" to describe their rooms. The next cleanest hotel casinos were NoMad Las Vegas, 4.4% of 18,863 reviewers with "dirty words;" Wynn Resorts' Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, 4.9% of 27,394 "dirty words;" Wynn Las Vegas, 5.6% of 656 reviews with "dirty words" and Skylofts at MGM Grand, 5.6% of 184 reviews.