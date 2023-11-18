OFFERS
This viral Stanley Cup survived a literal fire and kept ice frozen inside—we’re shocked it’s still in stock

Kate Kozuch
Originally Published: November 18, 2023 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Many water bottles and insulated tumblers claim to keep their contents cold for hours at a time, but the Stanley Tumbler might’ve just set a new standard. While Stanley cups were already popular, they’re now going viral after someone’s tumbler survived a car fire — and still kept the contents ice-cold.

TikTok user @danimarielettering shared a video depicting the aftermath of a fire that left their car completely charred. After confirming they’re safe, they proceeded to recover their Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler from the car’s cup holder. Miraculously, the cup survived the blaze mostly unscathed. In the video, it appears only the straw suffered some damage, but luckily, that part of the Stanley cup is replaceable.

Perhaps the most incredible thing about the incident is that when the person shook their cup, you could hear ice cubes rattling around inside. Not only did the cup itself resist the flames, but the inner contents remained cold all the while. Under normal conditions, the cup claims to prevent ice from melting for up to two days (depending on the tumbler size), but the fire tested the limits in a way you don’t see every day.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw, 40 oz, $45 at Amazon

Amazon

Get it.

Surpassing 30 million views, the TikTok video caught the attention of Stanley president Terence Reilly who stitched the video from the Stanley Brands account with an exemplary response. Reilly offered to send the cup owner more Stanley products as well as replace her vehicle. If you ask us, that’s a silver lining to what was likely a very frightening situation.

As a testament to the durability of Stanley’s cups, it’s no surprise the viral video has caused a spike in interest in the Stanley Tumbler. What is a surprise, at least to us, is that the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler is still in stock on Amazon. Right now, you can get the 40-ounce tumbler for $45 and the 30-ounce size for $35 in a variety of color options. It comes in matte colors and reflective metallics, as well as some fun patterns. 

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw, 30 oz, $35 at Amazon

Amazon

Get it.

Besides its proven ability to keep drinks cold, a key feature of the Stanley Tumbler is its comfort-grip handle. It turns the cup into a companion wherever you might go, whether it’s to the office, a fitness class, errands, or simply around your home. While it's most commonly used as a water cup, you could use it for iced coffee, juice, or any beverage of choice.

If you’re left impressed by the Stanley cup’s durability and are in need of a new travel tumbler, there’s never been more of a reason to pick one up. They make great holiday gifts, after all.

This story originally appeared on Parade.

