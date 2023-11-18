There's never been a better time to get a Sonos speaker, with multiple models cheaper than ever before

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Remains found in remote Arizona desert in 1992 identified as missing teen girl, police say Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Nov. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

There's never been a better time to get a Sonos speaker, with multiple models cheaper than ever before

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 18, 2023 10:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It wouldn’t be Black Friday 2023 without serious discounts on all things technology, but Sonos is mixing things up by kicking off the audio brand's best sale of the year a full week in advance.

Whether you’ve been waiting to enter the Sonos ecosystem or want to add a speaker or soundbar to your current kit, there has never been a better time. You can save up to 25% on select Sonos items, including the first discount on the Era 100, big savings on bundles that combine a soundbar with speakers or subs, and even save on a speaker we thought was gone for good.

We will highlight the best deals from Sonos’ discounts below, but you can also shop the entire sale here. You’ll want to move quickly, as in typical fashion, with Sonos’ discounts, the best of the best will go quickly. So if there is an exact Sonos speaker, sub, or soundbar you want, go get it while it’s discounted

Sonos Era 100, $199 (was $249) at Sonos

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Get It.

For the first time ever–or for the first time in forever if we’re listening to the Frozen soundtrack on a Sonos speaker—the Era 100 is discounted. You can get Sonos’ latest and greatest at-home speaker for just $199—a sharp $50 discount off the $249. It delivers a stereo sound experience from a single speaker and gets quite loud without sacrificing audio quality. It’s also voice-enabled, so you can control it with “Hey Sonos,” and has redesigned controls on top that make it easier to control playback or volume.

You can see our full review of the Sonos Era 100 on TheStreet, and score it for $50 off at Sonos. You can even save more when you get two Era 100s, the pair is just $379, a savings of $119.

Sonos Move 1st Gen, $299 (was $399) at Sonos

Sonos

Get It.

It seems like Sonos found more of the first-generation Move speaker that works inside and outside with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. At $100 off, it’s an incredible deal on an ultra-versatile Sonos speaker that sounds amazing thanks to always-listening microphones that adjust the EQ mix in real time. It can easily fill a room and an outdoor patio or deck. You can expect around 11 hours of battery life when it’s off the dock, but when docked inside, it can play music forever. You get your choice of Shadow Black or Lunar White, which are IP56-rated for water resistance.

Sonos Beam 2nd Gen, $399 (was $499) at Sonos

Sonos

Get It.

Not only does the second-generation Sonos Beam deliver extreme value at full price, but for $100 off at $399, it’s almost too good to be true. While it’s only a 25.63-inch long soundbar, the Sonos Beam is fit for small and large TVs with a keen ability to deliver room-filling, immersive audio. It even boasts a special mode to boost voice and for nighttime listening that will lower louder, booming sounds.

It’s powered by five digital amplifiers, a center tweeter, four mid-woofers, and three passive radiators for a compelling audio experience, and built-in microphones handle beamforming to ensure echoes aren’t present. The Beam can be setup in mere minutes via your TV's HDMI eARC port and instantly integrates with the Sonos app and your other speakers. If you’re not in the mood for a movie night, you can play some music.

While Era 100, Move first generation, and Beam second generation are the best value in your eyes, here are a few others that stand out to use.

  • Sonos Roam, $134 (was $179) at Sonos
  • Sonos Ray, $223 (was $279) at Sonos
  • Sonos Sub 3rd Gen, $639 (was $799) at Sonos
  • Sonos Arc, $719 (was $899) at Sonos
  • Sonos Arc, two Era 300’, and a Sub 3rd Gen, $2,256 (was $2,596) at Sonos

This story originally appeared on SI Showcase.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: