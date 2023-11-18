Tesla luxury rival Cadillac unveils low-priced entry-level EV

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Remains found in remote Arizona desert in 1992 identified as missing teen girl, police say Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Nov. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tesla luxury rival Cadillac unveils low-priced entry-level EV

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: November 18, 2023 12:36 a.m.

Whenever automobile enthusiasts think of luxury vehicles, many of the iconic car brands come to mind. People often envision Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Maserati when considering luxury cars. Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volvo also come to mind.

Since Tesla rolled out its first vehicle, the Roadster, in 2008, it has been considered a luxury automobile company. It has added more luxury models over the past 15 years, including the Model X large luxury SUV and the Model S Plaid.

Related: Tesla's top rival unveils the latest Model Y competitor

When it comes to luxury automobiles, electric vehicle industry leader Tesla was the top seller of luxury models in 2022 with 484,351 sold after overtaking BMW, which was the No. 1 seller of luxury cars in 2021, according to Statista.

BMW was No.2 with 327,930 luxury vehicles sold in 2022 and Mercedes-Benz was No.3 with 269,510 cars sold. Tesla is likely to maintain its hold on the title of top luxury car seller in 2023, since it says it's on target to sell about 500,000 more vehicles this year than last on its way to its goal of 1.8 million vehicles sold. Tesla sold about 1.31 million vehicles in 2022.

Tesla gets more competition from Cadillac

Tesla will get more competition from General Motors'  (GM) - Get Free Report luxury division Cadillac, which has plans to roll out new electric models over the next year. Its current lineup of EVs includes the 2024 Lyriq compact SUV, which has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $58,590. The Lyriq has an all-wheel drive range of 307 miles and rear-wheel drive range of 314 miles.

Earlier this year, GM launched a price reduction campaign to try to compete against Tesla, BYD  (BYDDY) - Get Free Report and NIO  (NIO) - Get Free Report and other luxury EV makers in China, as it recently cut the Cadillac Lyriq EV prices by 14% from a starting price of about $60,730 to $52,443.

Cadillac in June 2022 began selling its first EV in China, the Lyriq sports utility vehicle for $67,200, but it was forced to lower prices after Tesla began decreasing prices.

The EV maker's ultra luxury Celestiq sedan is expected to go into production in December 2023 with an expected MSRP north of $300,000, the automaker's website said.

Finally, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ with an estimated 450-mile range and starting price of about $130,000 will be available for purchase in late 2024, the website says.

General Motors' Cadillac Optiq will be the entry-level model for the luxury brand.

General Motors

Cadillac shows entry-level Optiq 

Cadillac on Nov. 17 confirmed that it will add its least-expensive entry-level model to its current lineup of three electric vehicles when it rolls out its 2025 Optiq compact sports utility vehicle in the U.S. sometime next year.

The Optiq's pricing will come in below the Cadillac Lyriq, the automaker said in a statement, but additional details, including available features and specific pricing, will be unveiled in 2024.

GM has already filed papers with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to sell the new all-electric Optiq SUV in China. The version of the Optiq to be sold in China will offer a 150kW single motor version and a 180 kW single motor. Its electric packs will be a joint venture of GM and SAIC Motor Corp. and will be manufactured at the GM-SAIC plant in Wuhan, China.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: