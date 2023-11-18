OFFERS
Taco Bell, McDonald's menus bring back fan-favorite items

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 18, 2023 2 p.m.

Taco Bell makes so many menu changes that it's hard for customers to keep up. 

They know that they'll find something different on the menu each time they visit. Conversely, fans of the brand will also want to visit as often as they can when a favorite limited-time-offer hits the menu because they never know exactly when it will disappear.

That strategy has kept the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain relevant and in the news. In fact, Taco Bell keeps its customers guessing in a way that makes it exciting to visit one of the chain's restaurants.

It helps that the Mexican eatery has a deep standard menu featuring plenty of fan favorites. That acts as insurance if a customer happens to visit when the special offers don't hold enough appeal. The customer can always order an old favorite, knowing that in a few weeks there'll be something new to try.

McDonald's  (MCD) - Get Free Report does not make as many menu changes as Taco Bell does. In fact, since the pandemic, the company has leaned on celebrity meals, limited-edition sauces and other gimmicks much more than it has added new items.

Now, however, as the holidays approach, both chains have brought back beloved items that customers will be excited about. 

McDonald's rarely adds a new pie flavor to its menu.

Image source&colon Ezra Acayan&solGetty Images

McDonald's brings back a seasonal favorite 

Apple pie has been a fixture at McDonald's since 1968. First, it was a fried pie that contained a sort of molten apple filling. In 1992 the company switched from that classic fried apple pie to the current baked take.

McDonald's has only rarely offered pies other than its classic apple pie. In some years, however, the chain has brought back its special Holiday Pie. That will happen again this year, at least at select locations around the country. 

"A true Christmas fast food tradition, the Holiday Pie has returned to @mcdonalds and is now available at participating restaurants (not all markets carry it for whatever reason)," wrote the popular Snackolator Instagram page. 

"This pie features vanilla custard in a buttery crust that is glazed with sugar and then topped with rainbow sprinkles. ... [It's] a fan favorite for a reason." 

People looking to see which McDonald's has the Holiday Pie can check for it in the chain's app.

Taco Bell brings back Rolled Chicken Tacos

Taco Bell's menu has not added any holiday items, but the chain did bring back a fan favorite: the Rolled Chicken Taco.   

"This crispy snack features golden-fried white corn tortillas filled with classic shredded, all-white-meat chicken, slowly cooked to perfection," the chain said in a news release.

Meant as a snack or an add-on to a meal, customers can buy a two-pack with one dip for $2.99 or in a four-pack with two dips for $5.49.

Taco Bell has also added a new take on its popular Nacho Fries to its menu.

"Introducing Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, a new way to crave Nacho Fries at Taco Bell," the company says. "Golden, boldly seasoned fries topped with grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese sauce, and a drizzle of creamy chipotle. Then topped with a blend of mozzarella, monterey pepper jack and cheddar cheeses & grilled to perfection – with cheese melty and golden brown."

Both new items will be sold "as long as supplies last." Taco Bell limited-time offers tend to run out at different times at different locations rather than having a specific end date. 

