Paving activity to continue on Glassford Hill Road Monday through Wednesday

Paving operations on Glassford Hill Road will occur Monday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov.22 in the southbound direction between Panther Path and Florentine Road. One lane will always remain open.

Access to all businesses will be maintained during construction. Lane restrictions will be removed Wednesday evening. All lanes will be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 to 26. Drivers are encouraged to shop and support the businesses along the corridor.

On Monday, Nov. 27 crews will resume construction in the southbound lanes between Florentine Road and Centre Court. Restrictions will occur at the Florentine Road intersection.

Members of the project outreach team are available for those who have concerns or general project questions through the project hotline. The project hotline is monitored daily and can be reached at 928-275-2382.

Please stay tuned for continuing notifications and information on the Town website at https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov/1356/Glassford-Hill-Road-Enhancement-Project, Town social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Town News, and the OurPV app, available in the App Store. The town will also make direct contact with businesses and will have a phone line available for information and questions as construction begins.

Information provided by Town of Prescott Valley.