Obituary: Walter ‘Wally’ Earl Warren

Originally Published: November 18, 2023 7:47 p.m.

Walter “Wally” Earl Warren passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona, at the age of 93. Wally was born in Prescott on the Lee Ranch in what is now known as Government Canyon. He was proud to have been born a Prescott native.

He said that when he was young, he always wanted to see the world, so he joined the Navy in 1947 and found a home. While stationed at Great Lakes, Illinois, he met Joan, the love of his life. They were married in 1950. They were stationed numerous places, among his favorites were San Francisco, California, Guam, Millington, Tennessee, and San Pedro, California. He and Joan made countless friends that they stayed in touch with for many years. He retired from the Navy after 20 years as a CPO and they returned to Prescott to raise their family. He went to work with his older brother John at Warren Dental Lab and also for the VA Medical Center in the Dental department. He was a proud member of the Smoki People and was honored to have served as Chief Rainwater in 1983. He and Joan enjoyed fishing, camping and RVing.

He is survived by his brother John Warren, of Peoria, AZ, and three sons, Eric (Stephane), Paul (Teresa) and Mark (Lisa). He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Alex, Will and Rachael (Aaron), and Amy (Eli) Jensen. He was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, Hannah Jensen and Elizabeth Warren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by wife Joan, in 2009.

The family would like to thank Haven Health of Prescott for the compassionate care they provided.

Memorial service will be held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Private Interment will be at the Prescott National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

