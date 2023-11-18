Obituary: V. Rev. Fr. William Clark

V. Rev. Fr. William Clark fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. William John Clark was born on June 24, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of William J. Clark and Dorothea Carstens Clark, and was baptized in the Roman Catholic Church. He graduated from Holy Trinity Seminary High School in New York City in 1951 and attended St. Joseph’s Theological Seminary, Eufola, Alabama, until 1953.

Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, during which time he was stationed in Korea and Germany. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of Sergeant.

Following his military service, Bill worked as a fire underwriter/building inspector (1955-60), transportation officer for a police department in Florida (1961-63), studied voice at the George Hurley Music Academy in Brooklyn, New York, and completed studies in voice and music theory in Los Angeles, California (1963-68). At this time, he married Margaret L. Sanchez. He then worked as an insurance liability inspector (1966), a manager for Golden State Appliance (1969-72), and a sales representative/district manager for LaFayette Academy, Southfield, Michigan (1972-73). From 1974-93, Bill worked for Fox Media Entertainment Group and Paramount Pictures, Los Angeles, California as a production manager, actor (four films), training coordinator, seminar developer, sales and office services manager.

Prior to his retirement in 1993, Bill converted to the Orthodox Faith in 1986. He began attending Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church in Los Angeles in 1988. He served as sacristan, cantor, Sunday School teacher and Director, Bible Bowl Advisor, and youth group advisor for the English-speaking chapel. Bill also served as a Parish Council member and Delegate to the Episcopate Congress. He was tonsured a Reader by Archbishop Nathaniel in 1997 and Subdeacon in 1999. He enrolled in the St. Stephen’s Course of Theological Studies through the Antiochian Archdiocese in 1999 and completed the course of studies in 2003. Bill was ordained by Archbishop Nathaniel to the Holy Diaconate in 2001 and the Holy Priesthood in 2003 at 68 years of age. Fr. Bill was full of zeal for the faith and is especially remembered for his stories, charismatic personality, and love for people. From 2001-2005, he was attached to Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church, Los Angeles, CA. In 2005, he moved to Arizona and was attached to St. John the Baptizer Romanian Orthodox Church, Glendale, AZ. He served as a substitute priest wherever needed. Fr. Bill was also a beloved staff member at several Vatra Summer Camps in Michigan. Fr. Bill retired in 2011.

He is survived by his Preoteasa Margie, daughter Patricia Marie Clark, and granddaughter Stephanie J. Clark.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott, 607 W. Gurley Street.

May God grant him rest, and may his memory be eternal!

