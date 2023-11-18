Obituary: Rosanne C. Busch

a Requiem…

Rosanne C. Busch passed quietly from this world on Nov. 12, 2023. She was born Constance Rosanne St. Vrain on Sept. 8, 1940 in an adobe ranch-house in Walsenburg, Colorado to James and Odelia “Val” (Sandoval) St. Vrain. The house and name trace back to Ceran St. Vrain, an esteemed figure in the history of Colorado, whose character and adventures inspired her throughout her life.

While attending college, Rosie was a lifeguard and a diver. She loved music and majored in psychology. A friend signed her up for cheerleading, and she won a spot on the team. She met a crew-cut football player named Robert (Bob) Busch at a fundraising event — she was selling pickles…of all things. Bob loved ice cream, and she used to bring a pint to him sometimes on Sunday evenings — “to share.” They married in 1961, and together they shared love, laughter, children, adventures & troubles - and ice-cream through Colorado, New Jersey and Arizona for 62 more years. She was a tennis player in her mid-years, spending many hours on the courts with her friends.

She ventured into real estate in the early 1980s. She became an agent then a broker, founding Painted Desert Realty, which absorbed some of her energies for over 30 years.

Rosie loved horses, so when her children were grown, she doted on “Sunset,” her beloved Arabian mare. She took up water-color painting, and found a hidden talent. She was an accomplished seamstress. She listened endlessly to Elvis, Neil Diamond, Gordon Lightfoot, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, CCR... She taught her children how to play chess, play the guitar, and how to cook, how to build their character, and how to go forward into the world.

Her family will forever remember her wonderful, irreverent sense of humor; her generosity, her light and loving heart; her endless energy and her desire to always care for those she loved.

Rosie is survived by her loving husband Robert, their four children (Tracie, Jamie, Steve and Julie), her sisters Gloria Rouse and Julie French, and four grandchildren (Rachel, J.J., Sam and Mason).

Her family, her friends, and those that knew her well will always love her and remember her presence in their own lives. Rest at peace, Rosanne, in the knowledge of our Love for you. Your Soul belongs to God, but your memory is shared by us all...

Information provided by the family.