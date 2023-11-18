OFFERS
Saturday, Nov. 18
Obituary: Lilly Julia Warford
June 15, 1925 - November 5, 2023

Originally Published: November 18, 2023 7:54 p.m.

Lilly Julia Warford was born in Camp Verde, Arizona to Thomas and Nancy (Tillis) McDaniel and lived most of her life in Arizona. On May 31, 44, she married Barney Warford from Oklahoma and they made their home in Prescott, Arizona, eventually raising a daughter.

She loved horses, and being outside and working in the yard. Well into her 90’s she would go outside to work and rake leaves.

Survivors include her daughter Bonnie, nieces Betty and Billie McDaniel, grandniece Marcie Jones Holthus, and many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Jim, Elsie and Annie Pearl Roark, Jesse and Donald McDaniel, and her husband Barney.

Per Lilly’s wishes, there will be no services. We love and will miss her dearly.

Information provided by the funeral home.

