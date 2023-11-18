OFFERS
Obituary: Arnold ‘Shooter’ B. Shelton
August 22, 1946 - November 13, 2023

Arnold “Shooter” B. Shelton. (Courtesy)

Arnold “Shooter” B. Shelton. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 18, 2023 7:49 p.m.

The family of Arnold “Shooter” B. Shelton wishes to announce the sad news of his passing to our beloved community.

Arnold was born in Abilene Texas, served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1967-1969, and eventually settled in Prescott Valley, Arizona. His life work was pest control and he grew his family company, Conn Pest Control, throughout Northern Arizona. The Prescott Valley office was re-named Shooter’s Pest Control in his honor in 2011 and is still a family-run business.

Shooter enjoyed an adventurous life of hunting, fishing, hiking, rodeoing, off-roading, traveling, ranch work, horse-riding, and Harley-riding with the Leathernecks.

Arnold met his wife, Laura, in 1999 and became more settled and quiet in recent years. His favorite place was the porch on the home they made together. Arnold’s favorite things were making people laugh, and his cat Miskie.

Arnold passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, surrounded by family, friends, and the caring staff of the Marley House in Prescott.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Laura; sister, Sam; aunt Dorothye; children: Arnold Shelton III (Trey), and Tamara; step-children: Shannon, Shawn, Chrissy, Kristen and Dawn; grandchildren: Merileigh, Elan, Micah and Marin; sisters-in-law Tina and Judy; niece, Sara; nephews, Levi and Cameron; as well as countless devoted friends. Arnold’s mother Lucy, brother Les and nephew Caleb preceded him in death.

Memorial services for Arnold “Shooter” Shelton will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley. All friends are welcome.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Good Samaritan Marley House in Arnold’s name.

Information provided by the family.

