Local police to conduct Thanksgiving Weekend Tri-City DUI detail Nov. 24

The Prescott Valley Police Department, in partnership with the Tri-City DUI Task Force, will conduct DUI saturation patrols on Nov. 24. The effort to curtail impaired driving is enabled by a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). Prescott Valley Police Department has rented two message board trailers from Trafficade through the GOHS grant. These trailers will be placed along Glassford Hill Road over the holiday weekend with reminder messages. Remember, if you see something, say something. If you observe an impaired driver, please call Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267, or 911 for emergencies.

The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes you a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.