Citywide traffic study recommends series of speed-limit increases, traffic-calming devices, signal evaluations YBBBS past board chairman feted by many as a one-of-a-kind leader Paving activity to continue on Glassford Hill Road Monday through Wednesday Local police to conduct Thanksgiving Weekend Tri-City DUI detail Nov. 24 Prescott Regional Airport's commercial flight contract with United Express extended through August 2024 Survey shows nearly three-quarters of holiday shoppers plan to buy from small businesses Need2Know: Amish Home Décor opens new store in Prescott Valley; Sexton Pest Control opens Prescott Valley Location; Bear and Dragon Café now open in downtown Prescott Talking Money: Watch your pennies this holiday season! Prescott Sunup Rotary Club gives back for children's birthdays Ladies Guild Annual Cookie Walk to be held Dec. 9 in Prescott

Local police to conduct Thanksgiving Weekend Tri-City DUI detail Nov. 24

The Prescott Valley Police Department, in partnership with the Tri-City DUI Task Force, will conduct DUI saturation patrols on Nov. 24. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The Prescott Valley Police Department, in partnership with the Tri-City DUI Task Force, will conduct DUI saturation patrols on Nov. 24. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 18, 2023 9:56 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department, in partnership with the Tri-City DUI Task Force, will conduct DUI saturation patrols on Nov. 24. The effort to curtail impaired driving is enabled by a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). Prescott Valley Police Department has rented two message board trailers from Trafficade through the GOHS grant. These trailers will be placed along Glassford Hill Road over the holiday weekend with reminder messages. Remember, if you see something, say something. If you observe an impaired driver, please call Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267, or 911 for emergencies.

The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes you a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

