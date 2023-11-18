Lego kicks off Black Friday early with double points and major savings on popular sets

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday 2023 is nearly here, but like so many other retailers and brands (Amazon included), Lego is wasting no time and serving up promotions early. We’re already tracking discounts from the brands' online shop and Amazon, including the coveted themed Advent Calendar sets.

Of course, it pays to be a member whether you shop on Amazon or with Lego directly. On Amazon, that is a Prime membership for exclusive discounts and free, fast shipping on countless products. You can become a Prime member for $15 a month or $139 a year, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial before you decide.

With Lego, it’s free to become an Insider, the new name for the former VIP program, in which you earn points on every purchase, get access to sets early, and can take advantage of competitive gifts with purchase. It’s free to sign up, and we’re headed into a double points weekend.

When shopping at Lego directly as an Insider, you’ll score double points on all sets, while select sets will have you earning four times the points. This means that if you get a more expensive set, you can earn close to the price back in points.

You’ll also be eligible for several gifts with purchase as an Insider when you spend a certain amount. Those are as follows:

Spend $40 or more and get a free Lego Holiday Winter Train Set.

Spend $170 or more on any set and get a free Lego Winter Market Stall Set.

Spend $250 or more on any set and get a Lego Majisto’s Magical Workshop for free. This was originally released as a set in 1992!

Spend $65 or more on Lego City, Friends, Harry Potter, Duplo, Ninjago, or DreamZzz sets to get a free Holiday Cookie Stamps and Mug Set.

Reminder: To be eligible for those, you’ll need to make a purchase on Lego with your Insiders account. Beginning on Black Friday—Nov. 24—you can preorder the Lego Marvel Avengers Tower ($600 at Lego), a set with 31 Minifigures and 5,201 pieces, plus score a free Marvel Taxi.

So, whether you purchase from Lego directly or on Lego's official store on Amazon, you’re bound to score an excellent deal and potentially a freebie along the way. You can see all of Lego’s offers here and all of the sets discounted on Amazon here, and ahead, we’re sharing our favorite Lego sets that are discounted.

Best Lego Black Friday Deals on Amazon and Lego Right Now

Lego Architecture London Skyline Set, $27 (was $40) at Amazon

Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar 2023, $34 (was $45) at Amazon

Lego Icons Pickup Truck, $97 (was $130) at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet Set, $56 (was $70) at Amazon

Lego Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T Rex & Raptor Attack Set, $90 (was $130) at Amazon

Lego City Advent Calendar 2023, $32 (was $35) at Lego

Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2023, $26 (was $35) at Amazon

Lego Mosaic Maker, $60 (was $100) at Lego

Lego Table Football, $150 (was $250) at Lego

