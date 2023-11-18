Lego kicks off Black Friday early with double points and major savings on popular sets

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Remains found in remote Arizona desert in 1992 identified as missing teen girl, police say Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Nov. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lego kicks off Black Friday early with double points and major savings on popular sets

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 18, 2023 11 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday 2023 is nearly here, but like so many other retailers and brands (Amazon included), Lego is wasting no time and serving up promotions early. We’re already tracking discounts from the brands' online shop and Amazon, including the coveted themed Advent Calendar sets.

Of course, it pays to be a member whether you shop on Amazon or with Lego directly. On Amazon, that is a Prime membership for exclusive discounts and free, fast shipping on countless products. You can become a Prime member for $15 a month or $139 a year, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial before you decide.

With Lego, it’s free to become an Insider, the new name for the former VIP program, in which you earn points on every purchase, get access to sets early, and can take advantage of competitive gifts with purchase. It’s free to sign up, and we’re headed into a double points weekend.

When shopping at Lego directly as an Insider, you’ll score double points on all sets, while select sets will have you earning four times the points. This means that if you get a more expensive set, you can earn close to the price back in points.

You’ll also be eligible for several gifts with purchase as an Insider when you spend a certain amount. Those are as follows:

  • Spend $40 or more and get a free Lego Holiday Winter Train Set.
  • Spend $170 or more on any set and get a free Lego Winter Market Stall Set.
  • Spend $250 or more on any set and get a Lego Majisto’s Magical Workshop for free. This was originally released as a set in 1992!
  • Spend $65 or more on Lego City, Friends, Harry Potter, Duplo, Ninjago, or DreamZzz sets to get a free Holiday Cookie Stamps and Mug Set.

Reminder: To be eligible for those, you’ll need to make a purchase on Lego with your Insiders account. Beginning on Black Friday—Nov. 24—you can preorder the Lego Marvel Avengers Tower ($600 at Lego), a set with 31 Minifigures and 5,201 pieces, plus score a free Marvel Taxi.

So, whether you purchase from Lego directly or on Lego's official store on Amazon, you’re bound to score an excellent deal and potentially a freebie along the way. You can see all of Lego’s offers here and all of the sets discounted on Amazon here, and ahead, we’re sharing our favorite Lego sets that are discounted.

Best Lego Black Friday Deals on Amazon and Lego Right Now

Lego Architecture London Skyline Set, $27 (was $40) at Amazon

Lego

Get It.

Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar 2023, $34 (was $45) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Lego Icons Pickup Truck, $97 (was $130) at Amazon

Lego

Get It.

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet Set, $56 (was $70) at Amazon

Lego

Get It.

Lego Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T Rex & Raptor Attack Set, $90 (was $130) at Amazon

Lego

Get It.

Lego City Advent Calendar 2023, $32 (was $35) at Lego

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2023, $26 (was $35) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Lego Mosaic Maker, $60 (was $100) at Lego

Lego

Get It.

Lego Table Football, $150 (was $250) at Lego

Lego

Get It.

This story originally appeared on Parade.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: