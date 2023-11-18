OFFERS
Anniversary: Tom & Karen Henichek celebrate 50th anniversary

Tom and Karen Henichek recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 1, 1973 at Holy Family Church, in Sugar Notch, PA. Tom was active duty in the Air Force for 25 years as an Officer and an Aviator. He flew KC-135’s, F-4’s, and SR-71’s. Karen taught for the Department of Defense schools in Okinawa and England. She retired to Arizona and taught at WTS for 17 years in Prescott. The couple has three children and four grandchildren: Kevin and Carli Henichek, children Reece and Zoe. Kerri and David Pentti, child Rylan. Erin and David, child Hunter. The couple was photographed at a surprise party thrown by their children and grandchildren. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 18, 2023 7:04 p.m.

