Yeti never goes on sale but is seeing rare discounts of up to $69 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re a loyal Yeti fan, then you’re probably well aware that the brand doesn’t offer sales very often. In a rare twist of events, we noticed that several popular items including Yeti drinkware, tote bags, backpacks, and dog bowls are significantly marked down during day one of Amazon’s Black Friday sale 2023—we’re talking up to $69 off.

Instead of making you waste precious time sifting through all of the deals yourself, we’ve curated a list of the 10 best Yeti discounts to shop before they’re gone. After all, there’s no time to waste since it’s evident that thousands of Amazon shoppers have already made their selections based on the number of purchases Amazon displays on its pages. No matter if you’re holiday shopping for yourself or looking to find the perfect gift for friends and family, now’s the time to stock up on quality drinkware that keeps beverages hot and cold for hours on end.

The stainless steel Rambler 14-oz Mug with a MagSlider lid that’s just $21 right now is one of the most notable markdowns. It also happens to be the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s camping cups and mugs category. It’s perfect for holding coffee and hot chocolate or even soups and stews while at home or on-the-go. Additionally, many people are buying the Rambler 26-oz Straw Cup for its convenient design that fits in most cup holders and is said to help reviewers “drink more water.”

You won’t want to hesitate to fill your cart because these deals are sure to be a sell-out risk considering this is only the second time Yeti products have been on sale this year. The only other opportunity we saw was during Prime Day roughly five months ago, which featured similar discounts that sold in droves rather quickly.

