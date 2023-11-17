Workday CEO warns that an alarming trend will change your yearly work review

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues Humboldt governing board hears benefits of Yavapai Library Network for students

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Workday CEO warns that an alarming trend will change your yearly work review

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 7:21 p.m.

Some of the fears surrounding widespread adoption of artificial intelligence revolve around what impact the technology will have on the global workforce. 

But while most people worry about how many jobs AI will potentially take from humans and make obsolete, at least some Wall Street firms are using the technology to evaluate their employees right now. 

Related: Leaked document reveals Amazon's return-to-office mandate just got nastier

Wall Street banks have indicated that they want to start using AI for their annual review of employees, according to Workday  (WDAY) - Get Free Report, the HR systems software company that started rolling out AI products in September just for this purpose. 

Those products include programs that will generate job descriptions, analyze contracts, and pull from its own "rich database of insight such as performance reviews, employee feedback, contribution goals, skills, and more" to evaluate employees. 

Banking companies are warming to the idea of utilizing AI in talent retention and evaluation, according to Bloomberg, with JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon recently saying the technology could allow employers to cut the work week down to 3.5 days a week in the future. 

“You have 100 employees and it takes seven hours to write a job description, so 700 hours. Now it takes two minutes," Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach told Bloomberg this week.

"You can do the math, you just saved all that. So that’s a productivity gain. There’s quantifiable impact you can have through the use of AI.”

While the AI inflection point is expected to create a potentially limitless number of new jobs, it will also inevitably eliminate an untold number of jobs as well, similar to the way the digital revolution eliminated many of the jobs the industrial revolution created — about 1.7 million of them since 2000. 

About 1 in 5 workers are exposed to having their jobs eliminated by AI, according to a Pew Research report based on government data, with workers with Bachelor's degrees or higher being the most exposed.  

“You’re not going to need nearly as many heads if certain pieces of your code can be written 80% by AI,” Eschenbach said. “The promise of AI is to drive productivity gains. If you’re getting productivity gains out of your existing workforce, you will need less workers.”

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: