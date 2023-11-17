Why Mattel is being sued after making millions from 'Barbie'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues Humboldt governing board hears benefits of Yavapai Library Network for students

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why Mattel is being sued after making millions from 'Barbie'

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 2:30 p.m.

Mattel  (MAT) - Get Free Report, the toy company that is set to become over $125 million richer in revenue from its “Barbie” movie, is facing a lawsuit from UCLA for allegedly failing to donate $49 million to the university’s children's hospital after pledging to do so in a 2017 agreement.

The lawsuit, first reported by the LA Times, claims that Mattel pledged to donate the money, which would be used to help expand and improve pediatric care at UCLA's children's hospital, but did not fulfill the promise, citing financial issues.

Related: 'Barbie' Movie Hype Gives Mattel Stock a Lift as Iconic Doll Sales Seek Re-Boot

The toy company first created a partnership with UCLA in 1998 when Mattel gave the university over $25 million to rebuild its children’s hospital and rename it Mattel Children’s Hospital. It has since provided more than $80 million to the university and its health system.

In 2017, the toy company pledged to pay the hospital $49 million within a 12-year period in exchange for UCLA promising to incorporate Mattel’s logo into the hospital’s logo and signage. In 2018, Mattel stopped making payments to the university, with the last payment being $1 million, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims that Mattel informed UCLA it had put a three-year pause on donations, after facing a decrease in revenue in 2017. In 2021, Mattel allegedly told UCLA that it planned to only pay $10 million more in its pledge with only $2.5 million being in the form of cash, $5 million of marketing and $2.5 million of toys. 

The company’s “Barbie” movie, which premiered in July and cost around $145 million to make, made $1.4 billion in ticket sales globally, and is expected to exceed $125 million worth of revenue for Mattel this year.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: