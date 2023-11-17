The versatile Ninja coffee maker shoppers say puts all other models 'to shame' just dropped by $80 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In a world of people often on the go, one simple morning ritual is a necessity to kickstart the day ahead: a cup of coffee. Whether you prefer an iced coffee, cappuccino, or a plain cup of joe, finding the right machine to meet your household’s daily coffee cravings is important.

If you’re in search of a coffee maker that can benefit everyone without having to take a trip to the coffee shop and break the bank on your order, we found a solution for you. The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System, one of Amazon’s top-selling coffee machines, is as versatile as they come. This product has sold over 8,000 times in the past month, and the price just dropped by an eye-catching $80 as Amazon’s official Black Friday deals start rolling out.

This coffee maker offers four different brew settings instead of three like its predecessor. In addition to the classic, rich, and over-ice settings, you can now select the specialty option, which will give you a concentrated 4-oz brew resembling an espresso shot.

Another new feature is the built-in frother that creates a silky-smooth foam to top your coffee. This easy-to-use machine also comes with a glass carafe, pod adapter, removable 60-oz water reservoir, coffee grind scoop, and a paper filter kit.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $150 (was $230) at Amazon

From a small 4-oz brew to filling a full carafe, this Ninja coffee system uses its thermal flavor extraction duo to deliver delicious coffee from grounds or pods with “even saturation and precise temperature control,” according to the brand. One reviewer vouched for the quality of the coffee this machine produces, saying it’s “better than Dunkin’ and Starbucks.”

As if this coffee maker couldn’t get any more functional, it has a hot water dispenser that is separate from the coffee dispenser, ensuring you’re not left with a residual coffee taste. With two temperature settings—hot and boiling—you can use this feature to make a cup of tea, hot cocoa, or even a bowl of oatmeal.

Several shoppers have left reviews mentioning it’s a “breeze” to clean given that it’s equipped with a cleaning function and has dishwasher-safe parts. Additionally, the removable pod adapter no longer makes deep cleaning a dreaded task, and doing so once a week can help prevent buildup.

This innovative coffee maker has nearly 8,000 perfect ratings, and one recent buyer said this product “puts all other coffee makers to shame.”

“If you’re on the fence about this product, please just go ahead and get it; this truly is the best coffee maker I have ever used,” one reviewer wrote. “I make legit Starbucks-quality iced coffee almost every single day. It’s amazing and saves me so much money!”

As the holiday season is quickly approaching, the Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System will make the perfect gift for your caffeine-loving friend, or keep it for yourself to become a savvy barista from the comfort of your own home. Either way, we suggest jumping on the 35% discount now before it’s gone, and it can arrive in just two days if you are an Amazon Prime member.