The new Apple Pencil with USB-C that's a great stocking stuffer is seeing its first-ever discount

Black Friday 2023 may be a week away, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking advantage of early Black Friday deals. In that spirit, Apple’s latest Apple Pencil with USB-C for the iPad is discounted to $71 from its standard $79 price on Amazon.

In fact, this is the most affordable the new Apple Pencil has ever been and the first time it is seeing a discount. It also makes the most affordable Pencil even more affordable.

This Apple Pencil is a perfect stocking stuffer or gift this holiday season for yourself—cause, let’s be honest, you deserve it—or a loved one who wants to get more out of their iPad by using it as a sketchbook or notepad.

Apple Pencil with USB-C, $71 (was $79) at Amazon

Apple released this Apple Pencil with USB-C earlier this month, giving iPad owners a more affordable stylus option for their tablet, joining the first-generation Apple Pencil that still has a Lightning connector for charging on older iPad models, and the second-generation Apple Pencil that offers a feature-rich experience.

All three Apple Pencil models are discounted right now. Here’s a quick rundown:

The Apple Pencil with USB-C’s design mirrors the second-generation model in that it has a flat edge and will magnetically attach to the side of your iPad. Instead of wirelessly charging it, you’ll need to slide the top of the Pencil up to reveal a USB-C port for a quick power-up. The new Apple Pencil is compatible with the 10th Gen iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and both sizes of the iPad Pro.

In addition to lacking wireless charging, the new Apple Pencil is also missing pressure sensitivity, which is a key feature for artists to increase or decrease line thickness or the amount of digital ink that’s applied based on how hard or soft they press.

This means that the new Apple Pencil is an excellent tool for those who want to primarily use it for taking notes or minimal sketching; if you’re shopping for a more dedicated artist, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a better fit.

So whether you’ve been eyeing Apple’s latest Pencil with USB-C since it dropped or have been wanting a cheaper option, you can —and should—order it now while it’s at the all-time low price of just $71. You can get the Apple Pencil with USB-C on Amazon here.

