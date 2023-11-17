The new Apple Pencil with USB-C that's a great stocking stuffer is seeing its first-ever discount

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Remains found in remote Arizona desert in 1992 identified as missing teen girl, police say Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C that's a great stocking stuffer is seeing its first-ever discount

Jason Cipriani
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 10:41 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday 2023 may be a week away, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking advantage of early Black Friday deals. In that spirit, Apple’s latest Apple Pencil with USB-C for the iPad is discounted to $71 from its standard $79 price on Amazon.

In fact, this is the most affordable the new Apple Pencil has ever been and the first time it is seeing a discount. It also makes the most affordable Pencil even more affordable.

This Apple Pencil is a perfect stocking stuffer or gift this holiday season for yourself—cause, let’s be honest, you deserve it—or a loved one who wants to get more out of their iPad by using it as a sketchbook or notepad.

Apple Pencil with USB-C, $71 (was $79) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.

Apple released this Apple Pencil with USB-C earlier this month, giving iPad owners a more affordable stylus option for their tablet, joining the first-generation Apple Pencil that still has a Lightning connector for charging on older iPad models, and the second-generation Apple Pencil that offers a feature-rich experience.

All three Apple Pencil models are discounted right now. Here’s a quick rundown:

The Apple Pencil with USB-C’s design mirrors the second-generation model in that it has a flat edge and will magnetically attach to the side of your iPad. Instead of wirelessly charging it, you’ll need to slide the top of the Pencil up to reveal a USB-C port for a quick power-up. The new Apple Pencil is compatible with the 10th Gen iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and both sizes of the iPad Pro.

Apple

In addition to lacking wireless charging, the new Apple Pencil is also missing pressure sensitivity, which is a key feature for artists to increase or decrease line thickness or the amount of digital ink that’s applied based on how hard or soft they press.

This means that the new Apple Pencil is an excellent tool for those who want to primarily use it for taking notes or minimal sketching; if you’re shopping for a more dedicated artist, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a better fit.

So whether you’ve been eyeing Apple’s latest Pencil with USB-C since it dropped or have been wanting a cheaper option, you can —and should—order it now while it’s at the all-time low price of just $71. You can get the Apple Pencil with USB-C on Amazon here.

More Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 Deals:

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: