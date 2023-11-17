OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues Humboldt governing board hears benefits of Yavapai Library Network for students

Friday, Nov. 17
Stanley drinkware gives masterclass on how to make the most of an unfortunate viral video

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 6:47 p.m.

Drinkware brand Stanley is getting a boost of attention online for being the Thanos of insulation cups. A woman on TikTok went viral after her car caught on fire, and a day later, she found that her Stanley Tumbler cup, which was sitting in a cup holder inside of her car, survived the flames as it was fully intact and still had ice remaining inside of it.

“It was in a fire yesterday, and it still has ice in it,” said the woman in the video while shaking the cup.

@danimarielettering

Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu #fyp #carfire #accident #stanleycup

♬ original sound - Danielle https://www.tiktok.com/@danimarielettering/video/7301724587488759070

The woman on TikTok named Danielle, who posted the video under her account @danimarielettering, has managed to garner over 30 million views within 24 hours as the incident shocked many viewers.

“Now this is good marketing for Stanley,” wrote one user in the comments under the video. “This video has officially convinced me to buy a Stanley 😳,” wrote another user.

Stanley cups have been around since 1913 and are marketed to have durable insulation from “legendary technology.” The cup’s inventor, William Stanley Jr., first created the product by fusing “vacuum insulation and the strength of steel in one portable bottle,” according to the brand’s website.

The Stanley Tumbler, which is the bottle version Danielle had in the video, is double-wall vacuum insulated and claims to keep your drink cold for up to 11 hours.

It is mostly made up of 18/8 stainless steel, which contains materials such as chromium, nickel, iron ore etc., making the cup very resistant to oxidation and corrosion. 18/8 stainless steel can also withstand temperatures of 1598°F, but can start to deteriorate at temperatures of 1697°F if left under those conditions for too long.

The president of Stanley, Terence Reilly, recently caught wind of Danielle’s viral video on TikTok and posted a response video on the brand’s TikTok page saying that he and his team are glad that she is safe and even offered to buy her a new car.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments that we should send you some Stanleys, well we’re gonna send you some Stanleys,” he said. “But there’s one more thing, we’ve never done this before, and we’ll probably never do it again, but we’d love to replace your vehicle."

@stanleybrand

#stitch with @Danielle Stanley has your back ❤️

♬ original sound - Stanley 1913 https://www.tiktok.com/@stanleybrand/video/7302186682831392043

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

