Samsung kicked off Black Friday early with Frame TVs for up to $1,000 less

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday 2023 is right around the corner, but Samsung is kicking off the holiday shopping season early with a discount on one of its most popular products. We’re, of course, talking about The Frame TV, which isn’t just a real treat to watch movies on but is a great decorative piece in and of itself when it’s off as well.

Right now, you can save up to $1,000 off The Frame TV with every size, from 32-inches to 85-inches, each with fresh discounts. Not to mention, you’re saving on Samsung’s latest generation of The Frame, which features a special coating to block reflections. This way, when it’s displaying artwork or photos when not in use, it’ll look like a true piece of art by not picking up any glare.

While it’s not the deepest discount, the 65-inch Frame TV at $1,600 is the ideal size for most spaces and still offers $400 off. You can score any size of The Frame TV at a discount from Samsung here, and ahead, we’re sharing a bit more on what’s unique about this TV.

Our Pick: 65-inch The Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung

Samsung

Get It.

Samsung’s Frame TV performs a magic trick of sorts. When it’s on, it provides terrific views with vibrant pops of color that are perfect for any TV show or movie. Specifically, it’s a Samsung 4K QLED panel boasting a 100% color volume and the ability to upscale lower-resolution content to close to 4K.

The magic happens when it’s powered off. When not in use, The Frame TV can showcase a work of art or a photo you upload via the companion SmartThings app available for Android or iOS. Thanks to the “Matte Display” coating over the TV, it blocks reflections that may impede the viewing experience. This way, displaying an oil painting looks like the real deal—you may even do a double take.

Alongside The Frame TV, you get a slim-fit wall mount and a stand in the box. This way, you can set it up in a jiffy, and for cable management, Samsung offers the One-Connect box. It lets you plug a single thin cable into the back of the TV and worry about wiring in peripherals wherever you place the larger box.

Thanks to Samsung's smart interface, Tizen, you might not need to connect a separate streaming or gaming console. Out of the box, you can stream games from Xbox Game Pass and content from streaming services if you have the right credentials to sign in.

The only thing missing is a frame to complete the look of the Frame TV. While it’s not bundled alongside the TV, you can use some of the savings to score this essential accessory. It’s $200 for the 65-, 75-, or 85-inch Frame TV, $150 for the 50- or 55-inch, and $100 for the 32- or 43-inch sizes.

At up to 35% off, specifically the 55-inch for $980 from $1,500, this is one of the best opportunities to get Samsung’s Frame TV all year. And you also get your pick on size, considering all seven sizes are discounted and include free delivery.

  • 32-inch Frame TV, $550 (was $600) at Samsung
  • 43-inch Frame TV, $800 (was $1,000) at Samsung
  • 50-inch Frame TV, $900 (was $1,300) at Samsung
  • 55-inch Frame TV, $980 (was $1,500) at Samsung
  • 65-inch Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung
  • 75-inch Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung
  • 85-inch Frame TV, $3,300 (was $4,300) at Samsung

This story originally appeared on SI Showcase.

