Gap stock soars after blasting Q3 earnings forecasts and seeing improving profit margins

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues Humboldt governing board hears benefits of Yavapai Library Network for students Governor urges University of Arizona not to cut financial aid to ease budget deficit woes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Gap stock soars after blasting Q3 earnings forecasts and seeing improving profit margins

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 11:31 a.m.

Gap Inc.  (GPS) - Get Free Report shares soared in early Friday trading after the clothing brands group posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings while indicating profit margins would improve over the final weeks of the year.

Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 28 were pegged at 59 cents per share, down 23.4% from the same period last year but blasting the Street consensus forecast of 19 cents per share.

Group revenues fell 7% to $3.8 billion, but again topped analysts' estimates of a $3.6 billion tally, while gross margins improved by nearly 4 percentage points, to 41.3%, thanks in part to lower commodity and freight costs. 

The sales declines across its brands are likely to continue into the holiday quarter, Gap said, but costs cuts and fewer markdowns will deliver "strong process in our margin recovery."

Related: Walmart slumps as cautious consumer spending outlook clouds Q3 earnings beat

"We are mindful of the mixed economic data and uncertain consumer trends in the marketplace, and as a result, we continue to take a prudent approach to planning the business," CFO Katrina O'Connell told investors on a conference call late Thursday. "While we are encouraged by the improvement in performance at Old Navy and Gap, we now anticipate a longer recovery timeline for Athleta and Banana Republic."

"Our goal will be to remain very disciplined on inventory (and) that enables us to grow gross margins through lower promotions," she added. "But it also allows us to utilize our responsive levers to chase trends closer in to consumer demand, which also allows us to be more relevant and also allows us to then achieve higher gross margins."

Gap shares were marked 17.4% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $16.05 each, a move that would extend the stock's 2023 gain to around 42.2%. 

"Gap and its brands experienced sales decreases due to changing customer preferences and challenges with certain products," said CrispIdea Research analyst Aishwarya Dinesh. 

"Moreover, the company expects lower sales for FY24. GPS is actively improving its inventory management, buying more carefully, and responding better to trends," he added. "Additionally, Banana Republic introduced BR Home, a new home furnishings line (and) the collaboration with LoveShackFancy is a smart move to generate interest and potentially charge higher prices for their products while attracting new customers".

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: