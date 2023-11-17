Big changes coming to iPhone messages next year

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Friday, November 17.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out today's session with all three major averages ending the day fractionally higher. This marks the third straight week of gains as stocks keep up the November rally. And this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as November is traditionally a good month for markets.

Looking ahead, investors will be paying attention to earnings as the third quarter season wraps up and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting earlier this month. Wall Street will be searching for clues on the Fed’s path forward on interest rates.

Turning our attention to tech - Apple has announced a big change coming to your text messages in 2024. The company announced its bringing iMessage features to Android users, finally putting to bed the battle between blue and green message bubbles.

According to 9-to-5-Mac, Apple will add features like read receipts, typing indicators, and better quality sharing of photos and videos across the platforms.

Of the shift, Apple told CNN quote “We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.”

RCS stands for Rich Communication Service, which is used by Android and other devices. But don’t expect the different colored bubbles to disappear. According to 9-to-5-Mac’s report, Apple will be keeping its bubbles blue and all others green.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.