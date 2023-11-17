Auto experts offer tips on one challenging winter problem

Winter is fast approaching and drivers know what that means: fogged up windows.

Yeah, ice-covered roads and slush can make cold weather driving a four-alarm hassle, but you won't be going anywhere if you can't see through the damn windshield.

And this can be particularly annoying if you're running late for work.

What do you do?

Driving Test Success – billed as the U.K.'s leading provider of Theory Test revision materials – has an idea.

It shared a video on its TikTok account @drivingtestsuccess explaining that you can clear ice cover by simply activating your car windshield fan, the Mirror reported.

In the company's video, it explained: “Frozen windscreen? Put the temperature on high. Put the front windscreen fan on max. The ice will start to melt from the heat. Wipe away excess water and return the fan to normal.”

While several people appreciated the tips, there were also some snarky comments because, well, it's the internet, right?

"What next — there's a magic hole in the car you put fire juice in," one person said on the Mirror's website.

Keep it cool

"Anyone who didn't know this should have their driving license revoked," another comment read.

The American Automobile Association Northeast had a similar approach to this most vexing issue.

"When the windshield gets foggy, the go-to move for many drivers is to blast the defroster, using the hottest heat and strongest setting to clear the glass," the AAA said.

The warm air from the defroster helps evaporate the moisture near the windshield, but it’s only a temporary fix.

If you want to stop the fog from forming, AAA said, experts recommend using cool air to lower the temperature on the inside of the glass.

You can accomplish this by blowing cool air out of the defroster, turning on the air conditioner, which acts as a dehumidifier, or by cracking the windows, if you can tolerate a brief face-full of cold air.

John Paul, AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor, recommends turning off your car’s “recirculate” button — that's the one symbolized by a car with a looping arrow inside.

When it’s off, the car pulls in dry air from outside the car to clear the windshield, instead of using moist air inside the car, which causes the problem in the first place.

“The other issue that causes moisture on the inside of the car is damp carpets,” Paul said. “It is always a good idea to wet-vac the car after a week of getting in and out of the car with snowy boots."

Expert: Keep the kitty litter handy

Former NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober uploaded a video on this subject.

He advised turning your heater on full, turning on the air conditioner, switching off inside air circulation and cracking open your windows.

"If you're still having issues you could try putting some kitty litter in an inconspicuous sock and then put it by the windshield because it will help absorb some moisture," he said.

Rober said you can also try an anti-fog treatment, but he noted that he tried shaving cream and it worked just as well, "so save yourself a couple of bucks."

As far as what not to do, the AAA said avoid wiping foggy car windows with your hands.

Hands carry oils that will transfer to the glass, so while it could temporarily defog car windows, it might just make the problem worse later on.

Keep a microfiber cloth inside your vehicle in case you have to clear the windshield in a pinch.

And when you clean your windshield, avoid spraying a cleaning product directly on it – where it will splash on the dashboard and elsewhere.

Spray your solution on a microfiber towel, and wipe up and down, and side to side, using long stokes. Then use another towel to wipe off any excess spray.

