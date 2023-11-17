Amazon’s Black Friday sale officially starts today and thousands of deals are already live with steep discounts

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues Humboldt governing board hears benefits of Yavapai Library Network for students Governor urges University of Arizona not to cut financial aid to ease budget deficit woes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon’s Black Friday sale officially starts today and thousands of deals are already live with steep discounts

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 9:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been itching to start holiday shopping but have been holding out to take advantage of Black Friday deals, then you’re in luck. Amazon is launching its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early for the first time, meaning you have more time to score incredible deals across all categories. The annual shopping event, now known by the powerhouse retailer as Turkey-11, started today—Nov. 17—and runs until the evening of Monday, Nov. 27.

You’ll find thousands upon thousands of steep discounts available right now, along with new deals dropping each day to ensure there’s something for everyone no matter when you begin filling your cart. The good news is, you don’t have to use precious time sifting through the site since we’ve already curated a list of notable markdowns in the home, kitchen, tech, and travel categories.

Score highly sought-after items with rave reviews like a mopping robot vacuum, the famous Beckham hotel bed pillows, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Apple AirPods, and Samsonite luggage for up to 77% off. We suggest grabbing anything that catches your eye ASAP because there is no telling how long these products will stay in stock or be discounted as prices are subject to change. Not only will shopping early deals alleviate some of the stress of buying gifts for everyone on your list, but it’ll also help you get the best bang for your buck so you can surprise your loved ones with items they’ll enjoy.

Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, a majority of these discounts are open to the public regardless of your membership status. Although signing up for Prime is still a great idea considering it unlocks fast, free shipping and even lower prices on select items. Plus, you’ll receive access to other perks like Prime Video, Amazon Music, the Try Before You Buy program, and much more. If you’re not ready to commit to the $14.99 per month charge, you can choose to do a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already. 

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday travel deals

Amazon

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: