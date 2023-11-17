Amazon’s Black Friday sale officially starts today and thousands of deals are already live with steep discounts

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been itching to start holiday shopping but have been holding out to take advantage of Black Friday deals, then you’re in luck. Amazon is launching its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early for the first time, meaning you have more time to score incredible deals across all categories. The annual shopping event, now known by the powerhouse retailer as Turkey-11, started today—Nov. 17—and runs until the evening of Monday, Nov. 27.

You’ll find thousands upon thousands of steep discounts available right now, along with new deals dropping each day to ensure there’s something for everyone no matter when you begin filling your cart. The good news is, you don’t have to use precious time sifting through the site since we’ve already curated a list of notable markdowns in the home, kitchen, tech, and travel categories.

Score highly sought-after items with rave reviews like a mopping robot vacuum, the famous Beckham hotel bed pillows, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Apple AirPods, and Samsonite luggage for up to 77% off. We suggest grabbing anything that catches your eye ASAP because there is no telling how long these products will stay in stock or be discounted as prices are subject to change. Not only will shopping early deals alleviate some of the stress of buying gifts for everyone on your list, but it’ll also help you get the best bang for your buck so you can surprise your loved ones with items they’ll enjoy.

Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, a majority of these discounts are open to the public regardless of your membership status. Although signing up for Prime is still a great idea considering it unlocks fast, free shipping and even lower prices on select items. Plus, you’ll receive access to other perks like Prime Video, Amazon Music, the Try Before You Buy program, and much more. If you’re not ready to commit to the $14.99 per month charge, you can choose to do a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already.

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Amazon Black Friday travel deals