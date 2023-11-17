Amazon's bestselling robot vacuum that shoppers 'can't live without' is $116 off ahead of Black Friday 2023

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Few people enjoy cleaning, especially vacuuming, which requires constant battery recharging and mostly short durations of actual clean time. One way to make it easier and less of a chore is to opt for a robot vacuum that roams around and cleans for you. With Black Friday around the corner, Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling robot vacuum is already a massive 42% off.

For just $159, you can get the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, and it’ll come fast for Prime members since you’ll score free shipping. It’s been bought over 9,000 times in the past month and boasts over 13,500 five-star ratings. It can tackle all sorts of debris thanks to power-lifting suction and a trio of brushes designed to scoop everything up.

You can score the iRobot Roomba 694 vacuum cleaner on Amazon here, and ahead, we’re sharing more about what makes this cleaning tool so great.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159 (was $275) at Amazon

Like any other robot vacuum cleaner, the Roomba 694 will automatically roll around your home on hardwood and carpeted floors with fantastic cleaning efficiency. Thanks to an array of onboard sensors, the 694 will avoid obstacles and not roll down the stairs, and can even detect areas that need a tougher dose of cleaning.

iRobot’s proprietary three-stage cleaning system utilizes a powerful motor, dual multi-surface brushes, and an edge-sweeping brush to clean all sorts of stuff from a bevy of surfaces. That all-so-important edge brush can handle tighter spaces and even dislodge some stuck-on debris.

You can control it all from the iRobot app for Android or iOS, but for a hands-free experience, you can connect the Roomba 694 with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. If you have a compatible smart speaker, you can use the assistant to start a cleaning session with the Roomba. You can expect that cleaning session to run for up to 90 minutes, and when it’s running low, this robot vacuum automatically finds its way back home and docks itself for a recharge. When it’s back to 100%, it’ll resume the clean if it hasn't finished.

At just $159, the iRobot Roomba 694 offers everything you’d want from a robot vacuum cleaner, and it’s backed by countless Amazon reviews from folks who’ve purchased this exact unit.

One shopper wrote, “I can’t live without my Roomba” and that it runs every weekday at 10 AM. This shopper, who has a Golden Retriever, said it “handles the hair beautifully.”

Another reviewer wrote, “All in all, this is a great little vacuum for the price and makes my life so much easier!”

As with most Amazon sales, there is no telling how long this discount will last, and considering it’s a large $116 off, there has never been a better time to get a robot vacuum cleaner. You can score the iRobot Roomba 694 for just $159 on Amazon here.