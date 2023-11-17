OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police arrest Chino Valley man for impersonating an officer Prescott Council approves airport-area land acquisition Humboldt Elementary principal spotlights historic school to HUSD board Yavapai County Broadband Initiative to bring high-speed internet to four more rural areas Prescott Regional Airport first in nation to offer AAC communication boards for the non-verbal, language-limited Photo: World War II veteran honored on 104th birthday Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February YCSO detectives thwart insurance fraud scheme in Yavapai, Maricopa counties HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues Humboldt governing board hears benefits of Yavapai Library Network for students

Friday, Nov. 17
A top-selling oversized blanket hoodie that gives ‘warmth and comfort galore’ is on super sale for $17 at Amazon

Olivia Hanson
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 4 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the weather turns cold you probably attempt to stay warm with sweaters and pants, but sometimes on the coldest of days, even your heaviest hoodie might not cut it since it only covers a small portion of your body. Sure, you could use a heated blanket to stay warm, however, it won’t allow you to be mobile around the house. That’s when a wearable blanket hoodie comes in handy.

We learned that the Joywoo Wearable Blanket Hoodie is discounted twice at Amazon ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is perfect timing considering it’s officially the holiday season. With both deals applied, it only costs $17 right now and is also listed as a top-five bestseller in Amazon’s wearable blankets category. It’s beloved by several Amazon shoppers who said they’ve bought these for themselves “and as gifts for others.” They are available in eight colors that come in sizes for kids, adults, and an extra-long adult size for added coverage.

Joywoo Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $17 (was $30) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it.

Designed similarly to your favorite cozy throws, the blanket hoodie is made of soft, flannel fabric on the outside and a thick sherpa material on the inside that hugs your body and holds in heat. What sets it apart, though, is its zipper that goes all the way up the front to allow as much airflow as you want and it also makes it easy to slip on and off. On top of that, it also has two large pockets to keep your hands toasty and can carry small essentials such as your keys, phone, and remote controller.

For most people, the length of the blanket falls somewhere near the knees but we recommend checking the measurements for the best fit. The kids size is 32.2-inches long, the standard size is 34.2-inches, and the extra-long option is 47.2-inches.

The blanket hoodie remains just as soft as when it first arrived even after several washes, something that many Amazon shoppers can attest to. One shopper said that after washing, the blanket hoodie is “still amazingly soft,” while another shopper said, “the quality is so so soft and…the quality did not decrease.” For care instructions, the brand suggests washing it in cold water and tumble drying with the heat on low.

Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the wearable blanket a five-star rating thanks to its ability to provide “warmth and comfort galore.”

“This is the best blanket/sweatshirt I could have ever bought,” the reviewer added. “It’s huge on me which I love, as it allows for plenty of movement without restriction. I am using it as a robe, too, when I take my dog out. It’s cold here in Wisconsin and this will keep me warm all winter long!”

“These wearable blankets are unbelievable…so soft and warm,” another person wrote. “They are so much more cozy than sitting outside in a jacket [or] coat. If you start to overheat, the zipper easily helps to vent the heat (can't do that with the pullover type)! We liked ours so much that I bought them for my daughter's family and they love them, too!

If you’ve been looking for a wearable blanket to help keep you warm and cozy throughout the cold winter months, now’s certainly the time to buy. The Joywoo Wearable Blanket Hoodie is on sale twice ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday for just $17, helping you get ahead on gifting and the holiday rush. 

