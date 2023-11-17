OFFERS
11 of Amazon's most anticipated Black Friday Deals are already live

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 17, 2023 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday is right around the corner, and in typical Amazon fashion, the retailer is wasting no time by offering discounts daily and formally kicking off the shopping holiday extravaganza early on Nov. 17 with savings across nearly all product categories. 

Here's a secret, though: you don't need to wait to score a great deal. We’ve found ten wildly popular home, tech, and kitchen products that are freshly discounted and might be on you or your loved ones' shopping lists.

To get the items as quick as possible, and in some cases, as affordable as possible, we recommend using your Amazon Prime membership. If you aren't signed up yet, a subscription starts at $15 a month (or $139 for a year) and gives you access to members-only deals, free shipping, and other services like Prime Video and Amazon Music. If you frequent Whole Foods, you can even scan your membership QR code to save on groceries in stores. If you're not sure yet, you can sign up for a free trial here.

Ahead, we’re sharing ten of the best deals you can score right now on Amazon. If what you're looking for isn't there, these are all of the holiday deals currently available.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner, $90 (as $124) at Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 28% off at $89
  • 70,000 bought in the last 30 days
  • A 4.6 out of 5-star overall rating

What shoppers are saying:

  • One Amazon shopper called the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose cleaner the “best purchase” they’ve ever made, continuing with “I have recommended this little miracle appliance time and again. Everyone needs this - parents, children, businesses, schools.”

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum, $398 (was $600) at Amazon

Get It.



The stats:

  • 34% off at $398
  • You can also save 20% on the smaller, 45-day capacity of this Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty robot vacuum.
  • A 4.3 out of 5-star overall rating

What shoppers are saying:

  • “This little machine is incredible,” led one shopper who rated the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum a full five stars.

Blink Outdoor 4th Gen 3-Pack, $135 (was $270) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 50% off at $135
  • Over 10,000 bought in the last 30 days.
  • A 4.2 out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

  • One shopper who has used competing security cameras rated the latest gen Outdoor cameras a full five stars and wrote, “We are loving the Blink system.”

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, $139 (was $239) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 42% off at $139
  • Over 10,000 bought in the last 30 days.
  • A 4.8 out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

  • “This dewalt drill speaks for itself,” wrote one shopper who rated this combination drill a full five stars and bought it while on sale.

Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer with 2 Baskets, $130 (was $250) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 48% off at $130
  • Over 10,000 bought in the last 30 days.
  • A 4.7-star out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

  • One shopper noted, “Right out of the box it was perfect. Love the product.”

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $20 (was $40) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 50% off at $20
  • Over 10,000 bought in the last month.
  • A 4.7-star out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

  • Amazon’s Fire TV Stick boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews with one shopper exclaiming, “Buy it! Buy it! Buy it!!!” and noting it’s “Easy to set up and easy to use.”

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max Original, $700 (was $1,000) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 30% off at $700
  • A 4.5-star out of 5-star rating with 6,800 total reviews.

What shoppers are saying:

  • One shopper who’s been using the Segway Ninebot for around 6 months said it was great for the price and that “the suspension makes for a smooth ride no matter what kind terrain.”

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $221 (was $448) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 51% off at $221
  • Over 5,000 bought in the last month
  • A 4.3-star out of 5-star rating

What shoppers are saying: 

  • One shopper who bought this as a replacement for an eight-year-old fake tree loves it, and wrote you "will not be disappointed."

Sperax 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, $279 (was $500) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • Over 40% off at $280
  • Over 2,000 bought in the last month
  • A 4.6-star out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

  • One Amazon shopper who rated this folding treadmill a full five stars shared that it is “easy to store and setup” and “functions just as smoothly as a larger machine mechanically.”

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System, $600 (was $900) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 33% off at $600
  • The #1 Best Seller in Super-Automatic Espresso Machines on Amazon
  • A 4.0 out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

  • One shopper shared that the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is easy and fun before writing, “There are so many good things about” about the machine.

65-inch Fire TV Omni 4K Smart TV, $600 (was $760) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

The stats:

  • 21% off at $600
  • You can also save on the 55-inch and 75-inch Fire TV Omni models.
  • A 4.5-star out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

This shopper bought the Fire TV on Prime Day and shared, “Pic quality is amazing! Sound is amazing! Easy set up.”

Most Read
7 days
30 days

