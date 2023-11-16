Tesla's top rival unveils the latest Model Y competitor

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD board to study parental- notification policy for gender-identity issues Humboldt governing board hears benefits of Yavapai Library Network for students Governor urges University of Arizona not to cut financial aid to ease budget deficit woes $2.2M sale of old City Hall gets Prescott City Council approval in 4-2 vote John Hanna Sr. Guns & Hoses Memorial Golf Tournament benefits Prescott police, fire YCSO deputies locate missing 12-year-old who wandered off after school CAFMA launches program to provide defibrillators, training to nonprofit organizations Phoenix considers expanding boundaries, inventory for e-scooter and e-bike program UPDATE: Missing Prescott Valley man found safely by Gila River Police Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tesla's top rival unveils the latest Model Y competitor

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: November 16, 2023 12:30 p.m.

Electric vehicle makers are busy producing and delivering their next SUVs or crossovers hoping to compete head on with Tesla's Model Y, the best selling vehicle globally.

Model Y became the world's best-selling car with about 267,200 vehicles sold in the first three months of the year ahead of Toyota, which sold 256,400 units of its internal combustion engine Corolla. Tesla continued its lead over Toyota Corolla in the second quarter as well.

Related: Tesla rival starts production of new electric crossover SUV model

EV makers focusing on crossovers and SUVs to compete with Tesla include Nissan NSANY, which in 2022 launched its Ariya Crossover/SUV to start its ramp up of EV production. In October, it also revealed a new Hyper Urban Crossover concept electric vehicle, which will include its V2H function that provides electric power to the home, resulting in significant energy cost savings and reducing strain on the power grid.

Tesla faces crowded field of competitors

Polestar is ramping up production and deliveries in the fourth quarter as it begins production of its crossover SUV Polestar 4 with plans to deliver the vehicle before the end of the year. The Gothenburg, Sweden, company's Polestar 3 electric SUV is expected to begin production in the first quarter of 2024.

Hyundai's HYMTF affiliate Kia has a whole line of crossovers and SUVs on the market, including its Niro EV crossover, EV6 crossover, and EV9 SUVs. General Motors GM will roll out the Chevy Equinox in 2024. Cadillac has the Lyriq and is launching its Escalade IQ SUV.

Ford F has the Mustang Mach-E crossover and in September, it revealed its much-anticipated and first-ever rally-inspired electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E Rally, at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany.

Volvo VLVLY offers the pure electric crossover C40 Recharge with 226 miles of range, and its all-electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge. The company also has been taking orders for its newest and smallest SUV, the Volvo EX30, which has a 275-mile range and a starting price of $34,950.

Tesla led the EV industry with 435,059 vehicles delivered in the third quarter, though it missed analyst expectations of 455,000. It also produced about 430,000 in the quarter. The automaker has delivered about 1.3 million in the first nine months, which puts pressure on Elon Musk's company that earlier projected it will deliver 1.8 million for the year.

Tesla's No. 1 global rival BYD will reveal its new electric SUV at the Guangzhou International Motor Show.

BYD

BYD challenges Tesla with a new model

The Austin, Texas EV maker's top rival worldwide BYD BYDDY delivered over 911,000 EVs in 2022, compared to Tesla's 1.31 million deliveries for the year. It came real close to matching or surpassing Tesla in the third quarter of 2023 as it delivered over 431,600. Tesla will be hoping for strong deliveries from its new Cybertruck after sales begin in the fourth quarter to keep it ahead of BYD.

But China's top EV maker is already preparing for the future as it will reveal its new Sea Lion 07 electric SUV at the Guangzhou International Motor Show on Nov. 17. The car's design was led by former Audi designer Wolfgang Egger and will be part of BYD's Ocean line of vehicles, CarNewsChina reported. The vehicle was developed on BYD's e-platform 3.0, however, no other details have been released before the Guangzhou event. And there's no word yet on whether the Sea Lion 07 will be available in the U.S.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: