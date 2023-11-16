Planned Prescott weekend tour by Down syndrome/autism supermodel canceled; tour expected to be rescheduled for February

The “Perfect Just the Way You Are Tour” sponsored by the local Beyond the Label/FidgetPockets nonprofit group in Prescott scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18 was canceled earlier this week.

Down syndrome/autism supermodel Madeline Stuart of Brisbane, Australia experienced a sudden illness that required she cancel the tour’s Prescott visit. Stuart’s tour is all about promoting inclusivity for people with disabilities, with the theme that all people are better when they are in community together.

Zach Sweeney of Beyond the Label/FidgetPockets said at an unveiling of alternative communication boards at the Prescott Airport on Thursday that Stuart informed them on Tuesday that, due to illness, she could not attend. Findlay Subaru was sponsoring her trip.

Stuart, 21, was expected to attend the unveiling and attend a reception at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday evening, Nov. 16. She was also expected to make a number of visits to area agencies, including the Launch Pad Teen Center in Prescott, on Friday afternoon, Nov. 17. A dance performance at Lessons for Lexe was scheduled for the same evening as well as an afternoon event at Cowboys N’ Critters Frontier Farm in Prescott Valley on Nov. 18.

Sweeney said the event is now expected to be rescheduled in February.