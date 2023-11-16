Apple finally makes massive change that will benefit all phone users

Apple is a renowned innovator of tech hardware, but the company is also known for having a gated ecosystem that benefits users in it and hinders those outside of it. But the massive tech company is suddenly making a change that will benefit any phone user, both within the Apple ecosystem and on other operating systems like Google's Android.

Apple will include Rich Communication Services (RCS) sometime in late 2024, a move that will add several new texting features between iPhone and Android users, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The move comes just months after Apple changed its ports on its latest iPhone 15 series to USB-C, another move that creates more seamless use between Apple and non-Apple products.

RCS, a technology developed by Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Free Report Google, has been present on Android devices for years — and Google and Samsung alike have been pushing for Apple (APPL) - Get Free Report to adopt the system to create a better user experience across all devices.

The service allows for more modern forms of texting that are present on iMessage and other messaging services like WhatsApp or Telegram, but not present on the dated Short Messaging Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) that have been around for decades.

Related: I tried the iPhone 15's most immersive video feature yet, and it blew me away

These features include read receipts, texting indicators (which are similar to the three dots on iMessage that show when the other person is typing), and the ability to send high quality images and videos.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, an Apple spokesperson said that the feature "will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS."

Pundits have noted that Apple has likely refused adaptation of RCS as it could lead to more users choosing to leave the gated ecosystem of Apple. In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook has even pushed back against adding RCS on iPhones in the past connoting that users could simply just buy themselves or their family members an iPhone.

But there are powers that could influence Apple from keeping up its gates, and that's legislation. Apple adapted the USB-C port onto iPhones after European Union passed a law to have unified charging ports across all devices. Now, there is also potentially legislation that will require Apple to open up iMessage to be access across other devices.

Related: Apple releases urgent iPhone update for popular and vital feature

RCS does not actually open iMessage up to other devices — and the Apple spokesperson made sure to note in their statement that RCS will work "alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging service for Apple users."

And as tech YouTuber and pundit Marques Brownlee put it on X (formerly Twitter), Apple adopting RCS also doesn't "end" the war between green and blue bubbles.

Apple adding RCS support won’t necessarily end green vs blue bubbles. They can still absolutely treat RCS messages differently vs iMessage… BUT it does help with encryption and higher file size support between Android and iPhones 👍🏾 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 16, 2023

But the features of RCS are still way more advanced than those of SMS and MMS, meaning many Android users may not be as cast aside in their friend groups as they may have been in the past.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.