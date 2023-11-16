Amazon sends an important warning to shoppers ahead of Black Friday sales

Amazon is telling its shoppers to be wary of scams ahead of the major Thanksgiving shopping weekend.

The retailer said that there has been an uptick scams so far in the second half of 2023 that can happen through text, call, or email. This year alone, the company has shutdown 45,000 phishing websites and 15,000 phone numbers that scammers have used to trick customers.

Related: Amazon makes an exciting addition that will benefit many Americans

The company said there are two particular scams that are prevalent. The first is when scammers pose as customer representatives and tell customers that their account may be suspended if they don't update specific information, which includes log-in and payment information.

The second scam is when scammers ask customers to confirm or cancel an order they likely did not place. In order to cancel the order, the scammer will ask customers to provide similar payment information.

The scammers are able to trick customers by sending emails appearing like Amazon through the placement of Amazon logos and branding details.

Related: Amazon leaked documents show an exciting change is on the way

"A big red flag is when they start to ask for money or payment information over the phone or by email," Amazon's director of worldwide buyer risk prevention Scott Knapp told CBS Watch. "That's something we would never do. We'd never ask for that."

Amazon also asks that any customers who have been scammed or have seen a scam report it to them through the website. Knapp said those who have been scammed shouldn't feel embarrassed, no matter how old they are, because "some of the smartest people in the world" can fall for scams.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.