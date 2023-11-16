Airline slashes price of its all-you-can-fly pass for Black Friday

While there was some criticism for its many terms and conditions at the time it was introduced in the fall of 2022, Frontier Airlines (FRON) - Get Free Report’ all-you-can-fly pass has proven to be quite popular.

The Denver-based budget airline’s “Go Wild!” Pass cost $1,999 and gave holders an unlimited number of flights on the 300 days outside the year’s most popular holiday and travel periods. Frontier has since also expanded the program to include seasonal passes for the winter and summer as well as a pass for teens and children accompanying an adult.

With the new year and new pass term coming up, Frontier is offering those who sign up for the 2024-2025 “Go Wild!” pass a significant Black Friday discount.

You can score a $499 all-you-can-fly pass (but you have to act fast)

Those who sign up by Nov. 28 will be able to score unlimited flights between May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025 — purchasing a year-long pass last-minute without a promotion cost $1,999 last year.

Those who buy the pass for Black Friday will also automatically be upgraded to Frontier’s Silver elite membership status which is normally earned by spending 20,000 miles with the airline and gives travelers perks such as early seat assignment and priority boarding. Those who had the pass in 2023 can also sign up for a second year at the reduced fee.

As part of the promotion, Frontier is promising customers “travel [that] will keep your miles from expiring” as well as the ability to “use your Elite status for free bags and seats.”

There is also the option of the monthly pass which starts at a $99 initiation fee and then renews for $149 a month for as long as one chooses to have it.

These are the terms and conditions to consider if you want this pass

The biggest criticism of the pass are the many terms and conditions that come with it. One will have to pay airport taxes and, without status with the airline, any baggage and seat assignment fees. The 65 blackout days are a fairly large portion of the year while some of the pass holders also complained that Frontier does not fly out of the airport they commonly use. In Los Angeles, travelers would not leave from LAX but John Wayne Airport or Ontario International Airport approximately 50 miles outside of town.

As such, those who want to purchase the pass need to do the math on how many flights they will take and how much they will save once the additional fees and costs of getting to the airport are factored in.

While Frontier is currently reworking this feature to give holders more flexibility, one previously needed to book any domestic flights 24 hours before departure and international travel 10 days prior to the flight — this made it difficult to plan travel and can also leave some with fewer options as travel windows book up.

Now, Frontier is promising an option in which travelers can search the flight calendar in advance and see when “Go Wild!” travel is available, but some holders have also complained of limited availability when they go to book.