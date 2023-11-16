OFFERS
Adoption Spotlight: Miricle, Loammi and Deshon

Miricle and twins Loammi and Deshon. (Courtesy)

Miricle and twins Loammi and Deshon. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 16, 2023 8:25 p.m.

Miricle, Loammi and Deshon are a fantastic trio! Miracle is the older sister who loves school and is always looking out for her siblings. Loammi and Deshon are twins who are both full of energy, love the outdoors and enjoy new experiences. TV and video games are fun, but they all prefer spending time outdoors with their friends and staying active. Get to know Miricle, Loammi and Deshon and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

