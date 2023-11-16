OFFERS
A top-selling humidifier at Amazon with 66,600 perfect ratings is skyrocketing in sales while it's 40% off

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 16, 2023 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As temperatures drop, so does the moisture in the air, which means you might be struggling with symptoms from dry air like bloody noses, dry sinuses, chapped lips, and even a sore throat. To reduce these symptoms and guarantee your home is filled with the proper amount of humidity, we recommend investing in a humidifier, especially while a top-rated option is on sale at Amazon ahead of the Black Friday madness.

The AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier is a highly rated machine backed by over 66,000 five-star ratings and is suitable for rooms up to 400 sq. ft. Since it went on sale with a staggering 40% discount, over 20,000 shoppers have rushed to buy one while it costs just $30.

It features an adjustable 360-degree nozzle that ensures moisture is distributed at all angles to cover a wider area without having to move the unit physically. However, doing so isn’t hard, considering it only weighs 1.56-lbs, making it easy to transport from one room to another. 

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

It only takes a few minutes for this humidifier to provide the right amount of moisture into the air, which experts claim is between 30% and 50% humidity, and anything outside of that range can “cause problems.” All you have to do is fill the 2.2L water tank, choose your power setting, adjust the nozzle, and it’ll immediately put out a soothing, cool mist. You can also set timers for when you want it to run, and as the water level runs low, it’ll automatically shut off.

The Mayo Clinic suggests only using distilled or demineralized water in the humidifier tank to avoid the growth of bacteria, which can be caused by running tap water containing minerals through the machine. Additionally, they advise people to clean their units at least once every three days to ensure they produce clean air.

“It effectively moisturizes the air, relieving dryness and reducing the occurrence of allergies, dry skin, and respiratory issues,” one reviewer said. “I have noticed a significant improvement in my overall breathing and general well-being since using this humidifier regularly.”

Even though humidifiers are great for making your home environment more comfortable, several shoppers say their pets and plants benefit from it, too.

“I chose the Aqua Oasis system for the price and good reviews and was very pleasantly surprised what a change the unit made,” another shopper wrote. “My breathing is so much better and my house plants are thriving since plugging the unit in. I was also very pleased by how quiet it is, how easy to clean and how little electricity it uses.”

Winters can be long, depending on where you live, so take this as your reminder to prepare for the season ahead and add a humidifier to your cart while one of Amazon’s top-ranked options is on sale for $30. 

