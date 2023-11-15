Worship News: Nov. 16, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Nov. 16, 2023:

- Beit Torah “Toldot,” Nov. 18. Beit Torah (onetorah.org) will discuss a tale of two brothers, sibling rivalry, playing favorites, getting along. Kabbalat Shabbat Zoom Friday 5 p.m. MST. Free 5784 calendars, cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear Masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org. Showing gratitude to others gives us a greater sense of purpose. It helps us feel safe, trust, and being closer to those we care about. Consistency is key. Don’t just do it once, show thanks again and again. The swap is worth it - give thanks, get joy in return!

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday followed with fellowship and coffee. At 11 a.m. is an adult Bible study. 10 a.m. on Tuesdays another adult bible study. We will have a Thanksgiving Eve service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s message: “What Are We Preparing For?” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org. “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. “In the Meantime:” 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship. Communion celebrated every Sunday. Chapel Tuesdays 7 to 7:30 a.m. Simply listen to God’s Word. 4 p.m. Encouragement from Philippians. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Women’s Fellowship Study: “Unshakable” by Donna Snow. 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. Thanksgiving Eve Communion Worship.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 for musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school Sunday morning. Topics in Judaism class, Adult B’nai Mitzvah group, yarn yentas, choir, hiking, and more! Call 928-708-0018 or office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m. Nov. 19, Rev. Patty Willis: “The Little Prince, the Fox and the Miracle of Friendship.” How do we make friends? When has friendship changed everything? Susan Kelly’s band will perform. Neighborhood Outreach Bake sale. LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterward. prescottuu.org

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Live streaming at facebook.com/prescottumc. “Prayer Time,” 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at Arizona’s first Protestant church. Phone: 928-778-1950.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina, Prescott. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Bible-based worship, faithful teaching, and warm community. Adult Sunday School classes at 9 a.m., and kids’ Sunday School during worship service at 10:30 a.m. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series Ephesians: The Gospel Unites. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.com.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. slecp.org. - Visit our website to keep updated on all the happenings. slecp.org

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott. “Duties of the Heart: Insights from the Jewish Mussar Tradition.” Are humans inherently evil or good? Judaism says “both”! This daily mindfulness practice has us choosing to refine inner “character traits” to become better people. - Rabbi Nina Perlmutter

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., live streaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m., Nov. 30, led by Good Samaritan Center chaplain. Craft Show, 9 a.m. Nov. 18. For booth space call 928-772-4135. See website at elcpvaz.org.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Please join us in welcoming our new interim pastor, John Morris, M.Div. John is a longtime Prescott resident, former Chief Adult Probation Officer in Yavapai County. John brings to Trinity a rich background as pastor and chaplain. Worship and children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Where neighbors become friends.

- Mountain Reformed Church, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. Worship with Mountain Reformed Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick will deliver the message on “Gods Plan for Your Life” (Mathew 25:14-30). Special music by cellist Sarah Walder Amata and the MRC Bell Choir. Please worship with us! mountainreformed.org

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Looking for devotion to God’s inerrant Word and commitment to discipling? Check out our web site at FirmFoundationPV.org for who we are and information on our many ministries.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday services: Traditional 8 and 10:30 a.m. Contemporary: 9 and 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids: 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship at 9:30 am. this Sunday. We are a Christ-centered, Bible-teaching church and we would love to meet you! This week, Pastor Nate Watson will be sharing how to endure trial well from 2 Corinthians 1:3-11. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Coffee and donuts available at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery available during service. Any questions please call 928-636-4184.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street: “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” Join us for our Encounter Night, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Bring your friends and family. We will have a special speaker and snacks afterward in the Sacred Heart Room, 928-445-3141

- Aglow Prescott Lighthouse, Elks Theatre 117 Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11. Patricia Patterson is an ordained/licensed minister/co-founder of Saturation Saturday Ministries. She is also deacon at her home church, Faith Christian Center, Phoenix. She moves in the gift of Word of Knowledge/Discernment with boldness/clarity, seasoned with God’s love.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com.

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us this Sunday, Nov. 19, for Rev Richard Rogers’ message: “Failure.” Inspirational music by Cassie Chilton. All are welcome!

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 East Road One South. All are welcome to worship at Chino Valley United Methodist Church 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Pastor Elizabeth’s message “Private Disciplines & Personal Ministry.” Watch livestream at Facebook/CVUMC2 or www.chinovallyumc.org. Remember God Loves You & So Do We!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build your faith through Biblical knowledge & teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. Traditional/blended worship 8 and 9:30 a.m., Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Children and Youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Adult studies at each worship hour. AWANA 5 p.m. Sundays. GriefShare 4 p.m. Sundays. willowhills.church

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship, and prayer at Trinity Christian School,. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. Info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org. or facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott Campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. Prescott Valley Campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth to 4th grade at all services; 5th to 8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/traditional, 11 a.m. Blended/contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ adult Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you, and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.