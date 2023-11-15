What Thanksgiving dinner will cost in 2023

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, November 15.

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are reacting to retail sales data – Americans cut their retail spending by 0.1 percent in October, a smaller decline than Wall Street had expected. This decrease in spending comes amid a historically high interest rate environment and marks the first monthly decline since March.

And speaking of retail, stocks are reacting positively to Target earnings. The company posted a big beat for the quarter, with profit up 36 percent from a year ago. As customers cut back on bigger purchases, Target is expecting to see a decline in sales during the all-important holiday shopping season.

In other news - despite everything seeming more expensive nowadays, there’s one thing that might be a little easier on your wallet - Thanksgiving dinner.

According to a new report by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a meal for 10 people consisting of 12 typical Thanksgiving items will run you $61.17. That’s a 4.5 percent drop from 2022. However, that price is still up 25% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

As for the star of the show - a 16-pound turkey now costs an average of $23.75, down 5.6 percent from 2022. According to the AFBF, the turkey is normally the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving meal. But this year, turkey prices have quote “fallen thanks to a sharp reduction in cases of avian influenza, which have allowed production to increase in time for the holiday.”

The drop in prices contrasts the latest Consumer Price Index report - which saw food prices increase 0.3 percent from September to October.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.