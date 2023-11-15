What Thanksgiving dinner will cost in 2023

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Missing Prescott Valley man found safely by Gila River Police Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting Photo: Fall on the lake Lawmakers seek to raise teacher salaries with state land trust funds Neighborhood opposes Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic light United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

What Thanksgiving dinner will cost in 2023

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 2:44 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, November 15.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are reacting to retail sales data – Americans cut their retail spending by 0.1 percent in October, a smaller decline than Wall Street had expected. This decrease in spending comes amid a historically high interest rate environment and marks the first monthly decline since March.

And speaking of retail, stocks are reacting positively to Target earnings. The company posted a big beat for the quarter, with profit up 36 percent from a year ago. As customers cut back on bigger purchases, Target is expecting to see a decline in sales during the all-important holiday shopping season.

In other news - despite everything seeming more expensive nowadays, there’s one thing that might be a little easier on your wallet - Thanksgiving dinner.

According to a new report by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a meal for 10 people consisting of 12 typical Thanksgiving items will run you $61.17. That’s a 4.5 percent drop from 2022. However, that price is still up 25% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

As for the star of the show - a 16-pound turkey now costs an average of $23.75, down 5.6 percent from 2022. According to the AFBF, the turkey is normally the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving meal. But this year, turkey prices have quote “fallen thanks to a sharp reduction in cases of avian influenza, which have allowed production to increase in time for the holiday.”

The drop in prices contrasts the latest Consumer Price Index report - which saw food prices increase 0.3 percent from September to October.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: