Warren Buffett liquidates GM, Procter & Gamble positions

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Missing Prescott Valley man found safely by Gila River Police Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting Photo: Fall on the lake Lawmakers seek to raise teacher salaries with state land trust funds Neighborhood opposes Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic light United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Warren Buffett liquidates GM, Procter & Gamble positions

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 2:23 p.m.

Warren Buffett's investing style is the stuff of legends.

When the Oracle of Omaha makes a market move, people pay attention and follow. So what does it mean when his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B, liquidates some of the most-well known holdings in its portfolio.

Related: High-profile billionaire lets a big secret slip about Warren Buffett

Berkshire disclosed its latest moves in a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday evening as is required by law quarterly for institutional investors managing more than $100 million.

The firm was a net seller of stocks in the quarter, selling nearly $7 billion worth of shares while buying $1.7 billion in the third-quarter. Through September, Berkshire has unloaded $23.6 billion of stocks after reporting net purchases of $48.9 billion through the same period a year ago.

Berkshire eliminated its stake in U.S. automotive staple General Motors GM and Johnson & Johnson JNJ. It also sold off smaller positions in Mondelez International MDLZ, United Parcel Service UPS and consumer products conglomerate Procter & Gamble PG.

The company also trimmed its holdings in Amazon AMZN, and Chevron CVX as well as others.

Buffett's investing style is blue chip heavy as nearly 80% of Berkshire's portfolio was represented by just five companies: Apple AAPL, Bank of America BAC, American Express AXP, Coca-Cola KO and Chevron.

Berkshire had a solid third-quarter, ending the period with a record cash pile of $157.2 billion, up from the $147.4 billion in reported at the end of the second-quarter and above the $149.2 billion record the company set two years ago.

Most of that money was held in short-term U.S. Treasury bills while investment income increased by $1.3 billion year over year, according to a recent filing.

Berkshire Hathaway has enough cash to purchase a company, but the firm has some non-negotiable criteria for buying control of companies outright:

  • The company must have consistent earning power. (Key evidence: dividends)
  • The company must produce good returns on equity.
  • The company must have "able and honest management."

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: