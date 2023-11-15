OFFERS
Toyota's newest version of a beloved model takes a giant leap towards an electric future

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 5:20 p.m.

Even if you are not a so-called "car person," you cannot deny the existence and the impact of the Toyota TM Camry on American motorists.

Toyota's bestselling four-door sedan has a decades-long reputation for being a trusty and reliable car owned by a variety of people, whether it be friends, family, neighbors or even Uber or Lyft drivers.

However, starting next year, Toyota's bread-and-butter sedan will be making a major shift for its buyers.

The New Camry

The Japanese auto giant revealed the all-new 2025 Toyota Camry at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14, featuring brand new styling both inside and out.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On the outside, the Camry sets itself distinctly apart from rivals like the Honda Accord on looks alone. The updated model gets a new futuristic face inspired by its freshly redesigned hybrid sibling — the Prius, with a sleek nose, large aggressive grille, as well as LED accent lights to lead the way up front.

Inside is all business, as large screens for both the infotainment and the gauges dominates the dashboard and are at fingertips reach for both driver and passenger. Toyota claims that the seats on the new Camry are more comfortable, and will also come in a variety of improved materials from the cloth on base models to the color-combo leather on higher trim models.

However, the most radical change to the Camry is what is under the hood. Gone is the 3.5 liter V6 that can also be found under the hood of the Lotus Evora, and gone is the standard 4-cylinder; you can have any Camry you like, as long as it is a hybrid.

View the original article to see embedded media.

No matter the trim level, all Camrys for the 2025 model year will feature Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid system, known as THS 5. Under the hood, a 2.5 liter four-cylinder is paired with dual electric motors to make 225 horsepower. According to Toyota, this new hybrid setup is lighter and more compact and efficient than its previous systems.

In comparison, Honda's HMC rival sedan, the Accord, dropped its V6 option in lieu of a 2-liter four-cylinder hybrid setup that makes a combined 204 horsepower and up to 48 combined miles per gallon, but still has an option of a non-hybrid model.

Mileage figures for the new Camry have not been shared by Toyota.

More Technology:

In addition to the hybrid system, the Camry has another distinct feature that separates it from the Accord, with available all-wheel-drive that will be an option on every trim level of the sedan.

Pricing for the new model may come closer to its rollout to dealerships, which starts in the spring of 2024. Currently, the MSRP of Toyota's Camry Hybrid is $28,855, while the normal Camry sits at $26,420 - about $2,435 more.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.

