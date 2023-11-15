Target surges as earnings blast forecasts, but same-store sales slide, theft increases

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Missing Prescott Valley man found safely by Gila River Police Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting Photo: Fall on the lake Lawmakers seek to raise teacher salaries with state land trust funds Neighborhood opposes Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic light United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Target surges as earnings blast forecasts, but same-store sales slide, theft increases

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 11:39 a.m.

Updated at 9:31 am EST

Target Corp. TGT posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, thanks in part to tighter cost and inventory control, but hinted to another slowdown in same-store sales over the holiday period.

Target said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 28 were pegged at $2.10 a share, a 36.4% increase from the same period last year that smashed the Street consensus forecast of around $1.48 per share.

Group revenues, Target said, fell 4.2% to $25.4 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of a $25.24 billion tally. Same-store sales fell 4.9% from last year, as well, inside the Refinitiv forecast of a 5.25% decline. Digital sales were down 6%, extending their recent decline to a fourth consecutive quarter.

Profit margins were up 300 basis points, or 3 percentage points, from last year's quarter to 27.4%, Target said, while overall inventories were down 14% from last year's levels.

Looking into the final months of the year, Target said is sees comp sales falling by mid-single digits, with a wide earnings range of between $1.90 and $2.60 per share.

"In the third quarter, our team continued to successfully navigate our business through a very challenging external environment," said CEO Brian Cornell. "While third quarter sales were consistent with our expectations, earnings per share came in far ahead of our forecast. This profit performance benefited from our team's commitment to efficiency and disciplined inventory management, and I'd like to thank them for their tireless efforts."

"Looking ahead, we're continuing to make investments throughout our business -- in our assortment, our team and the services we offer -- to provide the newness, affordability and convenience our guests want during the holiday season and beyond," he added.

Target shares were marked 13.6% higher in early Wednesday trading immediately following the earnings release, and on pace for their biggest single-day advance in four years, to change hands at $125.84 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a 21.6% decline over the past six months.

Last month, Target closed nine stores across four major U.S. cities, including New York and San Francisco, following losses due to organized crime and theft that could cost the retailer more than $500 million this year.

Cornell told investors in August that Target faced a 120% increase in theft, or threat of theft, over the first five months of the year, and warned the group continued to face an "unacceptable" levels of risk he linked to organized crime. Target said in May that theft from its U.S. stores would likely cost $500 million more than it did last year.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: