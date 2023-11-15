OFFERS
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Starbucks Red Cup Day is here — but getting your coffee won't be easy

Colin Salao
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 5:01 p.m.

If you were thinking of scoring your free Starbucks Red Cup Nov. 16, it might not be as easy as you'd think.

Besides limited stocks and what will likely be a hoard of consumers looking to score the reusable freebie on Starbucks Red Cup Day, many of Starbucks' staffers may be on strike that day. The company's workers union, Starbucks Workers United, has been pushing its members to strike on the massive Starbucks promo day in what the group is calling the "Red Cup Rebellion."

The union has been clamoring for fairer contracts for a while, but it is particularly pushing a strike on Red Cup Day due to what its website describes as "one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them."

Related: Starbucks introduces genius holiday collaboration

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, one Starbucks worker explained why this day is particularly difficult for the workers. She said that Starbucks "staffs us poorly" during the day where many customers are looking to gain a freebie that's of limited supply.

"The general public is given one day to purchase [the red cup,] resulting in frustrated, angry customers who lash out and yell at employees. And occasionally, Starbucks workers have complained about getting injured from being pushed to perform an extremely fast-paced level for an insane influx of customers," the worker said.

why are THOUSANDS of starbucks baristas going on ULP strike for #RedCupRebellion this week?

hear a partner from one store in seattle explain: pic.twitter.com/MME4saGe59

— Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) November 14, 2023

Related: Starbucks holiday cups & Red Cup Day 2023: Evolution, controversy, and how to get one

It's unclear though how many stores will be affected by the strike during the big promotion day. The Starbucks Workers United website says that over 360 stores across the country unionized. However, this may be a small number versus as there are over 16,000 Starbucks branches across the country, according to data website ScrapeHero.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

