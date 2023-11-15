Southwest Airlines sets another subtle price increase

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Missing Prescott Valley man found safely by Gila River Police Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting Photo: Fall on the lake Lawmakers seek to raise teacher salaries with state land trust funds Neighborhood opposes Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic light United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Southwest Airlines sets another subtle price increase

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 3:01 p.m.

Southwest Airlines has built its business model on mostly all-inclusive fares.

On the plus side, the airline continues not to charge for checked bags or carry-on luggage. That's a pretty major perk given that its chief rival, JetBlue, still charges for checked bags, and low-cost rivals Spirit and Frontier charge for both checked and carry-on bags.

By not charging for bags or seat assignments like its rivals, Southwest Airlines LUV has stood out in an industry that has increasingly become known for nickel and diming customers. The airline, however, has not completely resisted taking part in that troubling industry trend.

Related: Southwest Airlines Makes Another Passenger-Unfriendly Change

Back in March, Southwest tweaked its online WiFi pricing. Instead of passengers paying $8 for an entire day of internet service — including multiple legs for people taking nondirect flights — the airline began changing $8 per flight segment.

That change penalized customers who already faced the inconvenience of having to make a connection (or multiple connections) to get to their destinations.

Now, the airline has raised another key price that's sure to irritate some customers.

Southwest still offers free non-alcoholic drinks.

Image source&colon Patrick T&period Fallon &sol AFP

Southwest raises alcohol prices

During the days when passengers had to wear masks due to covid, Southwest stopped serving alcohol on its flights. The airline also simplified its nonalcoholic beverage choices so passengers could order with a finger without taking off their masks.

Once federal law stopped requiring masks, the airline brought back its alcohol service. When it returned, the airline charged $7 for hard liquor. On Nov. 15 that price increased to $9 per drink. Beer prices were $6 before the change and now they will cost at least $7.

The airline also sells High Noon Hard Seltzer and Dogfish Head Strawberry Vodka Lemonades as "Beyond Beer" options, which will rise to $7 from $6.

"The wine options include Cruset Brut sparkling wine, Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, Mossel Bay Chenin Blanc Chardonnay, and Stone Cellars California Rose. Southwest will soon be charging $8 for any of these offerings," SimplyFlying reported. Wine previously started at $6 per glass.

Southwest pointed out in a media statement that it has not raised prices since 2018.

"Upon review, we made the decision to implement a modest change to the pricing of our alcoholic beverages, which will go into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 15," Southwest said in a statement shared with media.

On flights of more than 175 miles Southwest offers free water, soda, coffee, tea and hot chocolate, as well as apple juice and orange juice.

Southwest looks to increase nonfare revenue

Southwest has been open about its efforts to raise nonfare, or ancillary, revenue. Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green addressed the matter during the company's third-quarter-earnings call.

"Ancillary revenue is significantly outpacing our passenger growth, largely on the back of our upgraded boarding benefit," he said. "We've been able to increase prices there and hold on to take rates. EarlyBird as well is a strong performer."

Southwest sells the right to board earlier in a number of ways. That includes EarlyBird, which checks customers in earlier, and Business Select, which sells the first 15 spots in the A boarding group. In addition, those spots can be purchased at the airport on flights that have not sold out their Business Select seats.

"We've been able to increase price rate — or prices on EarlyBird, as well as some of our other ancillary products that went into effect in August. We raised prices on excess bag fees, pet fees, things like that," he added.

These added fees are helping the airline overcome weaker demand.

"Ancillary absolutely is a standout, and I think I'm expecting it to continue to exceed passenger growth in the fourth quarter," Green shared.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: