Retail sales slow, but top Wall Street forecasts, as inflation pressures ease

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Missing Prescott Valley man found safely by Gila River Police Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting Photo: Fall on the lake Lawmakers seek to raise teacher salaries with state land trust funds Neighborhood opposes Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic light United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Retail sales slow, but top Wall Street forecasts, as inflation pressures ease

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 1:39 p.m.

U.S. retail sales slowed less than forecast last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Wednesday, as muted inflation pressures and a big slide in gasoline prices added strength to broader consumer spending.

Headline retail sales slipped 0.1% from September levels to a collective total of $705 billion, the Commerce Department said, just inside economists' forecasts of a 0.3% decline but still the largest overall spending tally since January. The September total was revised higher, as well, to a gain of 0.9% from the prior estimate of 0.7%.

The closely-tracked control group number, which excludes autos, building materials, office suppliers, gas station sales and tobacco and feeds into the government's GDP calculations, rose 0.22% following an upwardly-revised 0.7% gain in September.

Gasoline station sales were down 7.5%, the release indicated, after Energy Department data shows the national average fell by nearly 20 cents, to $3.742 per gallon, a marked slowdown when compared to the 10.3% surge that occurred over the month of August and the smaller early autumn advances.

That may have left extra room for spending in discretionary categories, such as restaurants and apparel stores, as consumers continue to defy slowdown forecasts amid an historically resilient labor market that looks to offset renewed inflation concerns.

U.S. stocks were little-changed following the data release, with futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 indicating a 17 point opening bell gain while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggested a 102 point advance.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edged 4 basis points higher to 4.490% following yesterday's rally, the stocks in three months, while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.872%.

The CME Group's FedWatch now suggests the Fed will hold its benchmark rate steady next month in Washington, at between 5.25% and 5.5%, with the odds of a May rate cut pegged at around 47.9%.

  • Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: