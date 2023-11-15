OFFERS
John Hanna Sr. Guns & Hoses Memorial Golf Tournament benefits Prescott police, fire YCSO deputies locate missing 12-year-old who wandered off after school CAFMA launches program to provide defibrillators, training to nonprofit organizations Phoenix considers expanding boundaries, inventory for e-scooter and e-bike program UPDATE: Missing Prescott Valley man found safely by Gila River Police Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting Photo: Fall on the lake Lawmakers seek to raise teacher salaries with state land trust funds Neighborhood opposes Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic light United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9

Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $TGT, $SGMA, $ENR, and the Cleveland Browns

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 7:14 p.m.

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Target making a rebound, Sigma Lithium popping huge after UOA, a brighter future on the horizon for apparel conglomerate, VF Corp, and Energizer failing to energize the holiday season. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Cleveland Browns and Georgia taking the #1 spot in college football. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

