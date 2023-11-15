Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $TGT, $SGMA, $ENR, and the Cleveland Browns

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Target making a rebound, Sigma Lithium popping huge after UOA, a brighter future on the horizon for apparel conglomerate, VF Corp, and Energizer failing to energize the holiday season. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Cleveland Browns and Georgia taking the #1 spot in college football. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

