Popular fast-food restaurant operator files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Unified School District superintendent makes retirement plans official at Governing Board meeting Photo: Fall on the lake Lawmakers seek to raise teacher salaries with state land trust funds Neighborhood opposes Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic light United Way to hold Share the Warmth Drive Dec. 9 Prescott Valley Police cancel November Coffee with a Cop YCSO Roundup: Home destroyed by fire Arizona proposal would help families of children with disabilities by paying parents to be caregivers Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help to locate missing man

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Popular fast-food restaurant operator files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: November 15, 2023 12:46 a.m.

More struggling fast-food restaurant operators have filed for Chapter 11 protection over the past six months as they have dealt with a variety of economic pressures such as growing debt from increased costs, including rising interest rates.

Fast-food franchisees also have endured financial distress from various other issues such as economic woes, labor needs and changes in consumer behavior.

Filing for Chapter 11 protection is a method for these retailers to buy time to reorganize their businesses, relieve extreme financial obligations and allow them to emerge from bankruptcy with a healthier balance sheet to continue operating as a going concern.

Burger King operators Meridian Restaurants and Toms King filed Chapter 11 this year citing high costs and slow sales. Hardee's restaurant operator Summit Restaurant Holdings, which operates 106 stores, filed bankruptcy in May and either closed or sold off all of its restaurants.

Related: Beloved retail food supplier closes more processing plants

Restaurant chain closes locations without filing bankruptcy

Some struggling restaurant chains are closing underperforming locations but not filing bankruptcy. In June, vegan/vegetarian fast-casual restaurant chain Veggie Grill closed six of its restaurant locations in California because of a reduced demand for its fast-casual dining services from a shift to hybrid work models.

The company's website shows that it operates 12 locations in California, two in Oregon, two in Washington and one in Massachusetts.

Boston-based vegetarian fast-food restaurant chain Clover Food Lab on Nov. 3 filed for Chapter 11 Subchapter 5 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware to reorganize its business as it has struggled from the lingering effects from the Covid pandemic, according to its website. The restaurant chain with 15 locations also said in court papers that high rent and inadequate funding as a result of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank contributed to the chain's distress.

The company said it was finally forced to file Chapter 11 after it unsuccessfully sought lease concessions from its landlords at three of its locations that suffered from high rents and low sales.

Family enjoys a meal at Wendy's.

Image source&colon Katherine Frey&solThe The Washington Post via Getty

Wendy's franchisee files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Distress in the fast-food restaurant industry continues as Coral Springs, Fla., fast-food restaurant franchisee Starboard Group on Nov. 14 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reorganize its 73 Wendy's WEN restaurants.

Starboard Group also operates 22 CiCi's Pizza, 15 Subway, six McAlister Deli and 5 Fuzzy's Taco Shops across Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Texas, which are not included in the bankruptcy filings.

“Placing the Wendy’s division in a Chapter 11 reorganization is the wisest decision we could have made in order to save jobs, strengthen the company and our partners for the future,” SBG CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement reported by Restaurant Business.

Levy cited a combination of post-Covid consumer habits, increasing costs of doing business and significantly higher interest rates for forcing the company to file bankruptcy.

Starboard Group filed no fewer than 10 Chapter 11 petitions for entities with names such as SBG Burger Opco, Starboard with Cheese, Starboard Group of Tampa and Starboard Group of Alabama. The company will likely file a motion for joint administration of the cases.

Starboard operated 101 Wendy's in June 2020, according to QSR, when a former employee filed a lawsuit under Florida's Private Whistle Blowers Act seeking $1 million in damages alleging sexual harassment by company leadership and accusing the company of directing the worker to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program during the Covid pandemic. The case is still pending in Broward County (Fla.) Circuit Courts.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: