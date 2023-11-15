OFFERS
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Obituary: John William Hansel 1928-2023

John William Hansel

John William Hansel

Originally Published: November 15, 2023 9:42 p.m.

John William Hansel, resident of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31 at the age of 95. He moved to Prescott in 2001 where he enjoyed exploring and learning about Arizona territorial history. He also enjoyed target shooting and was an avid gun collector.

John was born Jan. 31, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa and was the second eldest of four children. He graduated from Iowa State College in 1951 with a degree in industrial engineering and worked for over 30 years for General Electric Co., in New York, Indiana, Oregon, Alaska and California. He traveled extensively in Europe by car and river boat cruises.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Michaela Groman Hansel and previous spouses Carla Elizabeth Hansel and Joanne S. Byford, also deceased. He is succeeded by sons Peter Scott Hansel of Sacramento, CA and John Christopher Hansel of Walla Walla, WA, as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family asks that persons wishing to remember him make a donation to the Yavapai Humane Society.

Information provided by the family.

