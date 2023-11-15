Obituary: Gerald Gene 'Jerry' Winkleman

Always known as “Jerry,” Gerald Gene Winkleman, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, teacher, brother, and friend, passed away November 10, 2023, at the age of 95 in St. Louis, MO. Born October 7, 1928, to August and Amelia (Jensen) Winkleman, he lost his mother at age 4. Raised by his father and stepmother Phyllis (Stokoe) Winkleman in Mason City and Des Moines, Iowa, he retained the humble attitude of his farm family roots. His life was devoted to loving family, academic success, music performance, and passion for sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gretchen von Goehde, and brothers August “Earl” and John “Jack”, and survived by his sister Priscilla (Clair) Williams, his children Diane (Dave) Grilz, Warren (Becky), Mark, and Austin (Sue) Winkleman, 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Camp Scholarship Fund at Geyer Road Baptist Church, 504 S. Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122 or at https://www.geyerroad.com.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held at 10:00, with a memorial service at 11:00 on Saturday, November 18, at Geyer Road Baptist Church.

Information provided by the funeral home.